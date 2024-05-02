Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Kansas City Public Schools

May 7 event welcomes existing drivers and new candidates in preparation for 2024-25 school year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which has signed a five-year student transportation contract with Kansas City Public Schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year, will host its second hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza (4600 Mill Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112).

Zūm, which has signed a five-year student transportation contract with Kansas City Public Schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year, will host its second hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza (4600 Mill Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112).

Zum is hiring 150 drivers and attendants to serve the families of Kansas City Public Schools. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We are privileged to be working with Kansas City Public Schools and excited to build our team of bus drivers ahead of the 2024-2025 school year," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "At this hiring fair, we look forward to meeting existing drivers as well as anyone looking for a new career. Drivers are at the heart of what we do at Zum, and we take great pride in being a choice employer in cities where we have partnerships."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut and Missouri. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm