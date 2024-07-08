Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Oakland Unified on July 9

Seeking certified drivers with air brake certification who will receive $3,500 sign-on bonus

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, will host a school bus driver hiring event for Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zum's Alameda bus yard (641 West Redline Ave., Alameda, CA 94501).

This is an exciting time to join Zum's Oakland team. In May, Zum announced that Oakland Unified School District will be the first major school district in the U.S. to transition to a 100% electrified school bus system. Additionally, the buses will be enabled with bidirectional charging that will send energy back to the grid.

Zum is now looking for school bus drivers who currently have an air brake certification on their school bus CDL to serve OUSD families beginning in the 2024-25 school year. New drivers who currently have an air brake certification will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus if they join Zum by July 20. (Note that the signing bonus does not apply for existing Zum drivers in Alameda, Oakland and San Francisco). For drivers who do not yet have an air brake certification, training will be provided. Zum welcomes all candidates from Oakland and neighboring communities, including San Ramon, Richmond, San Rafael, San Leandro and Hayward.

"We are excited to welcome drivers to our outstanding team in Oakland, where we are making history as having the first school district with an all-electric fleet of school buses," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to meeting certified drivers as well as new candidates at this event."

Zum offers competitive pay and bonuses, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as new air-conditioned buses, top-of-the-line equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

"School bus drivers are an important part of our school community, and safe and reliable rides contribute to students' success in the classroom," said Kim Raney, Executive Director of Transportation at Oakland Unified School District. "We are thrilled to provide students and drivers with cleaner, quieter transportation in the upcoming school year. We welcome everyone who would like to join this incredible team."

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

