Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Omaha Public Schools

June 4 event will expand Zum's team in preparation for the 2024-25 school year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which recently signed a five-year transportation contract with Omaha Public Schools, will host a third hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Omaha Midtown (330 N 30th St, Omaha, NE).

Zum is hiring 230 drivers to serve the families of Omaha Public Schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Existing drivers as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver are encouraged to attend. Zum provides training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line air conditioned buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We are looking forward to serving the school community in Omaha and have been building our team of drivers ahead of the coming school year," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We take great pride in being a choice employer in cities where we have partnerships, and we welcome existing drivers as well as anyone looking for a rewarding new career at this event."

"Ensuring safe and reliable transportation to and from school is a priority for our district," said Trevis Sallis, Omaha Public Schools executive director of transportation services. "We are eager to serve our families and look forward to a strong start to the new school year in August."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company and a choice employer in cities where it has partnerships. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

