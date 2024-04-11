Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Santa Barbara Unified School District

April 15 event will expand Zum's team as it prepares for 2024-25 school year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the company that will provide student transportation for Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) beginning in the 2024-25 school year, will host a hiring event for school bus drivers on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Goleta (6878 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117).

Zum is hiring 46 school bus drivers to serve the families of Santa Barbara. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver who has yet to be certified.

SBUSD recently awarded a $30 million, five-year transportation contract to Zum, which offers competitive wages and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable.

Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"As we gear up for the 2024-25 school year, we are excited to work with SBUSD and build our team in Santa Barbara," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we work hard to ensure we are a choice employer in any city where we have partnerships. We hope to see existing drivers as well as those looking for a new career at Monday's event."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

