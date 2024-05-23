Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Santa Barbara Unified School District

Certified drivers and new candidates are welcome to attend May 29 event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which was recently awarded a five-year transportation contract from Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), will host a fourth hiring event for school bus drivers on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard Oxnard Ventura (600 East Esplanade Drive, Oxnard, CA).

Zum is expanding its team in Santa Barbara and hiring 46 school bus drivers to serve the SBUSD community beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend this event, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We're excited to be working with the Santa Barbara school community in the upcoming school year, and we've been busy building our team of incredible drivers," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we take pride in being a choice employer in districts where we have partnerships."

"As someone new to the field, Zum's training program to become a certified school bus driver was a wonderful and comprehensive experience," said Jennifer Sanders, a new bus driver for Zum in Santa Barbara. "The team showed great care and dedication in welcoming me and helping me transition into a job that will be rewarding on so many levels. I'm proud to soon be able to drive our students to and from school each day."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

