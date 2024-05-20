Zum to Host Third Bus Driver Hiring Event for Roanoke City Public Schools

May 21 event welcomes existing drivers and new candidates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, which was recently awarded a five-year transportation contract by Roanoke City Public Schools, will host its third school bus driver hiring event on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard Roanoke Airport 3301 Ordway Dr NW Roanoke, VA.

Zum is hiring 130 drivers and attendants to serve the families of Roanoke City Public Schools. Certified drivers and anyone considering a new career who has yet to be certified are encouraged to attend. Attendants are being hired as well.

Zum offers competitive wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"As we prepare for the 2024-25 school year, we are excited to build our team of drivers for Roanoke City Public Schools," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we work hard to put in place a culture and program that ensures we are the employer of choice in the districts we serve. We look forward to meeting drivers and community members looking for a new career at this event."

"Student success starts with a safe and reliable ride to school each day," said Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS). "We are pleased to partner with Zum to provide competitive wages, improved work culture as well as innovative technology that makes it easier for drivers to do their jobs. We encourage all existing drivers as well as community members looking for a new, rewarding career to apply."

Zum is known for alleviating school bus driver shortages and is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable, and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm