Zumba Partners with Spice Girl Mel B. to Launch Exclusive Class

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumba®, the global fitness brand known for its exhilarating dance workouts, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Mel B., one of the world's most iconic entertainers and a member of the legendary Spice Girls. The two are coming together to deliver a brand-new class called "Spice Up Your Moves," available exclusively on the Zumba® App.

"Spice Up Your Moves" is a unique step breakdown class where Mel B shares her favorite Zumba steps, blending the energy and fun of Zumba® with her signature style. The class is designed to be accessible to everyone and is offered for free on the Zumba App. Whether you're a seasoned Zumba enthusiast or a newcomer to the dance-fitness program, this short class promises to get you moving with a smile on your face.

"Being able to do something with movement that you enjoy, with music that you enjoy, with people you enjoy... best remedy ever!" shared Mel B, MBE and Patron of Women's Aid.. "I feel like I smashed it when I take a Zumba class, all of it in my own way!"

"Mel B embodies the spirit of empowerment and energy that Zumba is all about. Her influence as a global icon and her passion for dance make her the perfect partner for this new class," added Carolina Moraes, Chief Marketing Officer of Zumba. "We wanted to offer something truly special to our Zumba community, and 'Spice Up Your Moves' is just that – a celebration of movement and joy."

About Zumba Fitness, LLC:

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility™, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

