ZUMBA® TURNS 25 AND THE PARTY SPANNED THE GLOBE

From a sold-out cruise to Times Square, the world's largest dance-fitness brand proves the movement is just getting started

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years ago, a single fitness class changed everything. Today, Zumba® is the world's largest dance-fitness brand and it marked a quarter century with a celebration the world could feel.

On April 29th, Times Square stopped — or rather, started dancing — as Zumba took over New York City's iconic TSQ LIVE stage for a free public class that brought together thousands of locals, tourists, and die-hard fans in the heart of Manhattan.

In March, thousands of Zumba fans boarded a sold-out cruise to Mexico for days of nonstop music, movement, and community. On April 29th, Times Square stopped — or rather, started dancing — as Zumba took over New York City's iconic TSQ LIVE stage for a free public class that brought together thousands of locals, tourists, and die-hard fans in the heart of Manhattan. Simultaneously, classes erupted in 185 countries, a single synchronized pulse of joy circling the globe.

This is what 25 years looks like:

Over 465 million live classes have been taught, totaling more than 53,000 years of nonstop dance.

have been taught, totaling more than years of nonstop dance. 3 trillion+ calories burned together by the Zumba community.

burned together by the Zumba community. Classes held weekly in 200,000 locations worldwide — more than five times the number of Starbucks globally.

But it's a brand of more than just numbers. It's the one instructor who started teaching in her living room. The participant who walked into a class after a divorce and hasn't left for ten years. The college student who says Zumba is the only hour of the week that's entirely hers.

"Zumba has always been about more than fitness," said CEO Alberto Perlman, who co-founded the brand in 2001. "It's about joy, community, and the freedom to move. This milestone belongs to every instructor and participant who has ever walked into a class and found their people. We didn't build Zumba, they did."

What started with an idea that exercise should feel like a party, became a cultural force that outlasted countless fitness trends, survived a global pandemic, and emerged stronger than ever. In an era defined by disconnection, Zumba remains stubbornly, defiantly communal.

Twenty-five years in, the brand isn't slowing down. Expanded programming, new experiences, and global activations are planned throughout 2026.

Stay in the loop, find a Zumba class near you or become a Zumba instructor by visiting zumba.com.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 189 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to the original Zumba program, there are also 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Vijay Lalwani | The Koki Group PR | [email protected]

Rebecca Dorfman | Zumba | [email protected]

SOURCE Zumba Fitness