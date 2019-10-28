Zumper Appoints Walt Phelps As Regional Vice President Of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , the largest and fastest growing privately held rental platform in the U.S. used by more than 13 million renters a month, announced today the appointment of Walt Phelps as its new Regional Vice President of Sales. Based in Atlanta, Walt is joining Zumper to lead revenue and launch new markets in the Southeast, Midwest, and Texas. He will be overseeing a team of nine Regional Account Executives.

Walt is a 20-year multifamily industry veteran. Prior to joining Zumper, he was the National Accounts Director at Mobile Doorman. He is a proven leader with an extensive background in marketing and technology sales. Walt has a BA in International Studies with a minor in marketing from the University of South Carolina.

"Walt brings an energy and excitement to our team that we truly appreciate," said Natalie Cariola, Senior Vice President of Sales at Zumper. "His twenty-plus years of industry experience and proven success leading sales teams make him a perfect fit to help Zumper expand across new markets."

With more than 10 million rental transactions taking place every year in the U.S., often taking weeks to complete, Zumper aims to transform today's cumbersome renting process with new product rollouts, including the recent launch of Rent Pay , a feature that enables renters to pay rent online with a credit card or Apple Pay, and landlords to securely automate rent collection every month. Landlords can also post rental listings and screen tenants on Zumper's platform all for free. Zumper's platform leverages proprietary data to employ an algorithm that uses machine learning to predict prices for rental properties, provides recommendations on how to price properties and is able to confidently recommend rentals based on search history.

To learn more about Zumper , please visit www.zumper.com or download the Zumper app on your iOS or Android device .

About Zumper, Inc.

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With 13 million visits per month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search platform has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has more than 120 staff and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $90 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Dawn Capital, Divco West, Marcus & Millichap, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com .

