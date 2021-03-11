Zumper is the first to bring AI to apartment rental leads

Leasing consultants report current industry methods for managing leads are not only highly inefficient and frustrating, they're also one of the industry's most significant challenges. By proactively identifying prospective renters who are more likely to lease immediately, both renters and leasing consultants benefit from a far more efficient, personalized experience.

PowerLeads AI™ features three main components. First, Power Prospects identifies and flags renters who are statistically proven to be up to 2X more likely to lease immediately. Additionally, our system will now surface and provide leasing agents over 50 unique renter characteristics — more than 5X more information than the competition — that will help leasing agents best meet renter needs. Lastly, PowerLeads AI™ provides access to up-to-the-minute information allowing leasing teams to see a prospect's interests in real time enabling them to better understand prospective renters' needs.

"Our studies showed that the vast majority of leasing teams want a way to understand which prospects are more likely to lease, so we knew that it was vital to solve this challenge with an industry-first solution," said Zumper's Chief Growth Officer, Tanguy Le Louarn. "In fact, 78% believe having more data on prospects would help them convert more leads. By using cutting edge AI and machine learning to provide predictive insights and data, we'll not only provide higher quality leads, we'll also enable a faster leasing process."

PowerLeads AI™ will go live on March 11, 2021. For more information about how PowerLeads AI™ can support advertising needs, please email [email protected]

About Zumper: Zumper is the fastest growing and third largest rental platform in North America, serving one in three U.S. adults. Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 70 million users, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest of any startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised over $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com or email [email protected].

