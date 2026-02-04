Zumper Launches App in ChatGPT, Bringing Real-Time Rentals and Market Trends Directly into AI Conversations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , one of the largest privately owned rental marketplaces in North America, today announced the launch of its new rental search app within ChatGPT, giving renters the ability to find available homes and access real-time market insights through conversation.

Zumper is one of the first real estate platforms to join ChatGPT's new app ecosystem. Users can search listings and explore pricing trends by adding Zumper's app directly from the ChatGPT app store. Once enabled, the app brings the familiar Zumper experience directly into the conversation, powered by the platform's trusted rental data, real-time listings, and search technology. Renters can browse up-to-date listings with photos, property details, maps, and pricing, all within the chat. The app supports all Zumper filters, allowing users to refine searches conversationally with commands like, "show pet-friendly options under $2,500 with in-unit laundry." When it's time to connect with a property, users can easily follow embedded links to Zumper's website to schedule tours or reach out to property managers.

A standout feature of the integration is the Rental Trends section, which automatically displays the latest local rent data for the city being searched, giving renters instant market context and greater confidence before making a move.

"Integrating a Zumper app into ChatGPT puts the full power of our marketplace and rental data into a natural conversation flow", said Russell Middleton, co-founder of Zumper. "Our focus is building technology that improves the renter journey while giving property owners modern tools to reach new audiences.

This launch comes as renter behavior rapidly shifts toward AI-powered search. According to a recent Zumper survey , the share of renters using AI tools during their home search more than doubled year-over-year, rising from 4.4% in 2024 to 9.8% in 2025.

The Zumper app in ChatGPT is available starting today. For now, users can add Zumper on the ChatGPT app store to start exploring rentals.

Add Zumper on ChatGPT: https://chatgpt.com/apps/zumper/asdk_app_6944bb2abac08191b2584a3ac4a1c448

About Zumper:

Zumper is one of the largest privately owned rental platforms in North America. The company's mission is to make renting a home as easy as booking a hotel. To date, Zumper has raised over $178 million in venture funding. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

