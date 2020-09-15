Zumper Taps Former Uber And CloudKitchens Design Executive, Shalin Amin, As Chief Experience Officer

Shalin started his career as a product and brand consultant in San Francisco and New York, designing user interfaces for companies like eBay, Condé Nast, Warner Music, Hearst, Gilt Groupe, and The Wall Street Journal. In 2010, he ventured out to build socialize.it, a mobile-first startup that seamlessly creates photo albums based on an event's location, time, and date.

That experience ultimately led him to Uber, where he redesigned the rider app that garnered numerous awards and set the bar for design at Uber. Over the course of the next six years, Shalin continued to build products, the brand and created a global design discipline collectively focused on a human-centered practice, incorporating all aspects of design from product and research to brand and marketing.

"For the last eight years, the team has worked tirelessly to build a rental marketplace from the ground up. I'm excited to build upon that foundation to help make Zumper the most trusted, end-to-end rental destination that puts our customers first," said Shalin Amin, CXO of Zumper. "I was drawn to the organization because of its people, the impact, and opportunity to redefine another category. With more than 80 million people using Zumper in 2020, I hope to make Zumper a beloved brand that renters and property owners come to trust with one of the most important financial decisions of their lives."

Zumper is the first end-to-end marketplace that offers a complete digital experience for renters and property owners. Zumper gives renters the ability to find, apply for, and then book their next apartment, as well as digitally pay their landlord their rent, all in one place. For small landlords and multi-family properties, Zumper provides confidence and convenience through the entire rental transaction; from helping find reliable tenants, marketing to millions of active renters, to collecting rent.

Since launching in 2012, the Zumper team has grown to more than 200 employees in five offices across the country. In 2020 alone, more than 80 million people will use Zumper to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel.

About Zumper:

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 15 million visits every month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com or email [email protected] .

