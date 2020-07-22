Zumper, The Largest Privately-Held Rental Marketplace In The U.S., Partners With Bing To Make The Apartment Search Experience Easier Than Ever

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , the largest privately-held rental marketplace in the U.S., announced today that it has partnered with Bing to display Zumper listings on Bing's dedicated apartment search experience. Renters now have another easy and convenient way to find their next apartment on Zumper.

Available on both desktop and mobile web, users who type a rental search query on Bing (e.g. "San Francisco apartments for rent") will see Zumper apartment listings within a dedicated map-based search experience. When users open the search experience and click one of Zumper's listings, they will be able to view the apartment and message the property on Zumper's platform.

"During the summer months, many leases come to an end and people are beginning to think about moving again, so this partnership is very timely," said Vishal Makhijani, President and COO of Zumper. "We wanted to make searching for an apartment even more convenient and ensure renters have seamless access to quality listings on Bing. Zumper's inventory is updated in real-time so renters are getting the most accurate availability and pricing on the market."

This partnership continues to solidify Zumper as a major player in the rental industry, with over 80 million renters expected to use the platform in 2020. Zumper's mission is to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With the launch of Instarent , Zumper's fully digital leasing solution, renters can find, reserve, apply, and lease apartments, all within 24 hours. The entire renting process from start to finish can conveniently and quickly be accomplished on Zumper's platform.

To learn more about Zumper, search for a property to rent, or list a property, visit Zumper.com or download the Zumper app on your iOS & Android device.

About Zumper:

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 14 million visits every month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com.

Interested in joining the Zumper team? Check out open positions here .

SOURCE Zumper

Related Links

https://www.zumper.com

