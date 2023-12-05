Zum's Industry Leading Parent App Elevates Safety and Transparency with New Features

Zūm

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Enhancements ensure safe, transparent and state-of-the-art rides for all students and families

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today m, the leader in modern student transportation, announced several enhancements to the Zūm Parent App, which enables greater safety, transparency, convenience and peace of mind for thousands of students, families and school administrators nationwide.

Through the award-winning Zūm Parent App, parents know their exact school bus and driver, when and where their child was picked up and dropped off, and the location of their child's school bus in real time.

New features and improvements to Zūm's iOS and Android apps include:

  • Improved peace of mind for parents to see where their child's school bus is in real time when they cannot be dropped off due to an unsafe stop or no parent present;
  • Enhanced user interface for tracking in-progress rides, ride cancellations and no-show students;
  • Design refresh and improvements to enhance ride experience with latest app elements, including in-progress ride banners, student and ride management screens, and in-progress ride screens;
  • Ride progress updates including an improved map experience and live vehicle tracking;
  • Redesigned support screens that facilitate frictionless and easy to use support experience when parents need to contact their school district about their child's ride or Zum to get technical support for the app;
  • Infrastructure updates that provide faster performance tracking and improve the reliability of real-time updates.

"Zum is bringing student transportation into a new era, creating a safe and reliable end-to-end experience that gives parents peace of mind that is essential – and overdue," said Ritu Narayan, Zum Founder and CEO. "These new enhancements to our Zum Parent App ensure a high-quality, trustworthy tool for parents and guardians that prioritizes transparency and, most importantly, the safety of the thousands of children who we serve."

Zum is on a mission to reimagine the antiquated yellow school bus system. Founded and led by a first-generation immigrant and mother, Ritu Narayan, it is challenging the status quo in the school transportation industry. School districts that have partnered with Zum for school transportation include Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest district in the country; San Francisco Unified School District; Spokane Public Schools; Seattle Public Schools; Howard County Public Schools; Oakland Unified School District; and Metro Nashville Public Schools.

To learn more about how Zūm is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zūm's website.

About Zūm
Zūm is modernizing student transportation by partnering with school districts to provide safe, sustainable, efficient and equitable service. Zūm's cloud-based technology optimizes school bus routes, reduces student commute times, and tracks children's arrival and departure from school while connecting parents, drivers, schools and administrators in real time. Zūm is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company, helping schools optimize their school bus fleets by providing electric solutions that reduce diesel emissions and save costs. Zūm has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2023, named on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, and selected by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm

