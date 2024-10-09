Zurich hires D&O leader Nora Hattauer as Head of Financial Lines

Hattauer joins Zurich North America after nearly 19 years at AIG, where she led Management Liability products, including Directors & Officers liability.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has hired Nora Hattauer, a veteran of AIG, as Head of Financial Lines for Zurich's U.S. National Accounts and Middle Market businesses, which provide a range of insurance solutions to publicly traded and privately held companies. Hattauer officially steps into her role at Zurich on Oct. 21.

Based in Atlanta, Hattauer will be responsible for the direction, management and performance of Zurich's Financial Lines strategic business unit, which offers insurance solutions for Directors & Officers (D&O), Cyber, Financial Institutions and Private/Nonprofit (PNP). She will report to Paul Lavelle, Head of U.S. National Accounts, with dual accountability to Alex Wells, Head of Middle Market.

In nearly 19 years at AIG, Hattauer held key management roles within its Financial Lines unit, including most recently as Head of Management Liability for National Accounts, where she drove profitable growth of its Directors & Officers (D&O) portfolio. She also served as Chief Underwriting Officer of the Public Company segments and Regional Underwriting Manager. Prior to AIG, she held underwriting roles at Chubb and the St. Paul Companies.

Hattauer earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economic Theory at American University in Washington, D.C., and her MBA with a concentration in Finance from Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business in Atlanta. Hattauer was honored as a 2022 Business Insurance Woman to Watch and a Robinson College of Business Rising Champion. She served as the PLUS D&O Symposium Co-Chair from 2020 to 2022.

"Nora has a distinguished record of strategic vision and successful execution in Financial Lines," Lavelle said. "I'm pleased to welcome her to this key leadership role on our team at Zurich."

