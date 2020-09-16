Zurich North America launches Texas nonsubscriber work injury insurance product

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America, a leading provider of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals, has launched an Occupational Accident & Employers Work Injury Liability Insurance Policy for nonsubscribers to the workers' compensation system in Texas. The new offering is the result of a collaboration with program administrator CPro Associates, whose principals over 30 years ago developed the first occupational injury coverage for Texas employers who opt out of the workers' compensation system, referred to as "nonsubscribers."

Zurich, which can provide workers' compensation solutions in all 50 states as well as a range of occupational accident coverages, can now also provide a work injury solution for business customers with Texas exposure who are nonsubscribers to workers' compensation there.

Texas is unique among the states in allowing private employers to opt out of the workers' compensation system. Those who elect not to subscribe often want to provide tailored worker injury coverage and seek greater oversight of claims. A tradeoff is that they forgo certain common law defenses to lawsuits alleging negligence that are afforded to employers who participate in the workers' compensation system. That is one reason the Zurich-CPro product includes employers' liability coverage for nonsubscribers in the event of a negligence claim involving a worker injury.

"Our new Texas nonsubscriber coverage offering allows us to provide even broader work injury insurance solutions for our customers," said Mike Saporito, Senior Vice President and Head of Occupational Accident at Zurich North America. "Whether they are Fortune 500 companies or middle market employers in Texas, qualified customers will not have to seek nonsubscriber work injury coverage elsewhere. Adding this admitted product in Texas to our offering is part of our commitment to simplify solutions for our customers."

CPro is known as a leader in providing insurance products and support services to nonsubscriber employers in Texas.

"CPro Associates is pleased to collaborate with Zurich in upholding its high standards of care and service," said Alan Hardin, CPro CEO. "With our team's over 80 years of underwriting experience in this industry, CPro Associates will help simplify the complexities of worker injury coverage for Zurich customers who are nonsubscriber employers in Texas."

