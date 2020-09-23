Zurich North America receives Pledge to America's Workers Presidential Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America, a leading provider of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals, was recognized as one of nine winners of the inaugural Pledge to America's Workers Presidential Award in a Washington ceremony today. Zurich was recognized for the Zurich Apprenticeship Program, which provides opportunities to launch a professional career in insurance, IT and more without requiring a four-year college degree.

The Pledge to America's Workers Presidential Awards were presented in a White House ceremony by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and White House adviser Ivanka Trump. The awards recognize private sector companies and trade associations that are making a major investment in the education and training of American workers.

"The Pledge shines a spotlight on the truly outstanding investment that businesses in the U.S. are making in their workers," Ross said during the ceremony. "The nine Pledge winners are delivering results to their workers. They are real role models."

Zurich North America launched its pioneering professional apprenticeship program in 2016 with the vision of attracting new, diverse talent to the insurance industry while providing a debt-free path to professional careers. Zurich's program has surpassed its initial goals, including a pledge of hiring 100 apprentices by 2020.

This fall Zurich expanded its program from its Chicagoland headquarters to New York City and welcomed its largest, most diverse cohort of apprentices in the five-year history of the program, retrofitting the program to a virtual format because of COVID-19. Zurich also is helping other businesses explore apprenticeship in its role as a co-founder of the Chicago Apprentice Network as well as Insurance Apprenticeship USA. Zurich's was the first insurance apprenticeship program in the United States to be certified by the Department of Labor.

"Zurich's Apprenticeship Program is one way we're expanding career opportunities and developing a diverse, innovative workforce," said Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio, who did not attend the ceremony because of companywide pandemic travel restrictions. "We see a growing need for skills-based training and additional pathways to promising careers for Americans representing various backgrounds and experiences. We are proud that Zurich's Apprenticeship Program is empowering potential, and we're honored to be recognized by the inaugural Pledge to America's Workers Presidential Award."

Ross commended the nine Pledge winners for maintaining their investment in their workers during a year of COVID-19.

Many of the challenges of 2020 strengthen the case for apprenticeship.

"To be agile and innovative, businesses need to continually invest in upskilling and reskilling workers as well as creating opportunities for people representing diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives," said Laura Rock, Chief Human Resources Officer for Zurich North America. "Apprenticeships like Zurich's can help create a brighter future for us all."

Other Pledge to America's Workers honorees include Volkswagen Group of America; Textron Inc.; Oberg Industries, LLC.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; the National Retail Federation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Associated Builders and Contractors, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. Read more here.

Visit us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Zurich North America

Related Links

www.zurichna.com

