Zurich offers support to customers, communities after Milton, Helene

Insurance solutions provider is expanding Claims staffing as needed, offering safety insights and donating to recovery efforts.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Zurich North America is supporting customers and employees in impacted areas by expanding insurance claims staffing as needed and by providing donations to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. Drawing from over 110 years of helping businesses through extreme weather events, Zurich also is providing important guidance on safety amid initial cleanup efforts from Milton.

Power outages, fuel shortages, broken water lines and potentially impassable roads were among immediate challenges in the wake of Milton and the accompanying tornadoes that swept parts of Florida. Downed power lines and fallen trees left roads and paths strewn with debris in various neighborhoods in Florida. Many communities there and across other parts of the Southeast were still dealing with similar challenges from Hurricane Helene.

"Milton and Helene have caused significant damage and disruption, and we are committed to supporting impacted customers, colleagues and communities in recovery efforts," said Kristof Terryn, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich North America. "While the losses are difficult, the longer-term recovery offers many opportunities to also strengthen resilience against future storms."

Safety is priority in initial cleanup

Safety is key in the early days of returning to impacted properties. Those who want to return to assess damage should check with local authorities to ensure the area around a business or home, as well as the building itself, are sufficiently safe to enter.

Once it is safe to return to properties, those with claims should call their insurance representative to begin the claims process as soon as possible and maintain contact throughout the process. Zurich is expanding Claims staffing as needed into the weekend. Customers can report claims anytime via the following channels:

"Our team of professionals has the technical depth to manage complex claims and is ready to respond," said Keith Daly, Chief Claims Officer for Zurich North America. "Our customers and their brokers have a lot to manage, so our claims team is available to work with them wherever they are and deliver the high level of service they have always depended on."

Risk engineers with Zurich Resilience Solutions, which has Natural Hazards specialists, offer safety guidance and other tips for the initial return to properties:

When returning to the site, bring identification, drinking water, battery-powered phone chargers and supplies recommended by local authorities. Use a smartphone or camera to document conditions.



Once there, survey the site for hazards such as contaminated flood waters, live electrical wires, broken glass, sharp metal, wild animals or fumes from leaking pipes. Be alert for damaged building features, contents or hardscape areas that could shift or collapse. Photograph any visible damage.



Perform emergency repairs where feasible, such as placing tarps to reduce water intrusion. Notify reputable restoration contractors as soon as possible to secure a place in line for service. Establish repair priorities based on level of danger the damage poses. Have qualified personnel check utility systems before returning them to service.



Verify the status of fire protection systems. Check water supplies, fire pumps, automatic sprinklers, fire alarms and security systems. Zurich customers can submit an impairment notice to Zurich and expedite repairs and potentially organize a security watch rotation if protection systems are compromised.



customers can submit an impairment notice to and expedite repairs and potentially organize a security watch rotation if protection systems are compromised. Clear roof drains, balcony drains and ground-level catch basins and storm drains in preparation for future rain events.

Zurich's contributions to hurricane relief

In addition to supporting customers, Zurich is helping storm-battered communities through ongoing support of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, which provides medical and hygiene kits, food, water and temporary shelters. Zurich also is contributing to the Florida Disaster Fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis have activated.

Many Zurich colleagues are making personal donations to hurricane relief through Zurich's employee giving platform. The Z Zurich Foundation matches employees' qualifying donations at 100%. The Z Zurich Foundation also has donated to the American Red Cross Emergency Response Fund and the Hurricanes & Tropical Storms 2024 Fund.

For more information on resilience and safety insights, visit Zurich's Hurricane Resource Hub.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to "create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at https://www.zurich.com/ and https://www.zurichna.com/

Visit us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Zurich North America