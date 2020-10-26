Zurich, Paladin collaborate to empower pro bono services in COVID era

97% of respondents to a survey by Legal Services Corporation expected a sharp increase in legal needs due to COVID-19. Tweet this

"A defining feature of Zurich's culture is how it encourages its employees to share their skills with their communities through skills-based volunteering," said Brian Budzicz, Chair of Zurich North America's Pro Bono Committee. "We are excited by the opportunity that Paladin presents to enable our colleagues to share their legal skills with clients in need, especially during a year in which public health, economic and social justice crises have converged."

Zurich will leverage Paladin's technology, its own legal services projects and Paladin's connection to the Chicago Bar Foundation's digital Pro Bono Opportunity guide to access more than 100 pro bono opportunities across more than 30 legal services organizations. Paladin will regularly alert Zurich attorneys to opportunities that match their interests and background while logging data about attorneys' pro bono engagements for easy tracking.

"Zurich's dedication to legal pro bono work is a reflection of its values and commitment to volunteerism and strong corporate citizenship," said Kristen Sonday, Paladin's Co-Founder and COO. "We're thrilled to be working with Zurich's Pro Bono Committee to strengthen ties to their communities during such a critical time of need."

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. Read more at www.zurichna.com/services/about-zurich.

About Paladin

Paladin is a justice tech company whose mission is to increase access to justice by helping legal teams run more efficient pro bono programs. We work with AmLaw250 law firms, Fortune 500s, and bar associations to increase pro bono engagement, decrease administrative costs, and capture the organization's impact. Read more at joinpaladin.com.

