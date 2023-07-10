Zus Health Joins Civitas Networks for Health

Membership Working to Improve Health Data Sharing Nationwide

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zus Health , a shared health data platform designed to accelerate healthcare data interoperability, today announced it has joined Civitas Networks for Health , the largest national network of its kind. Civitas includes member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health.

As an innovator in healthcare data interoperability, Zus Health provides user-friendly, accessible patient data at the point of care. Joining Civitas, a community that promotes collaboration across systems throughout the country, strengthens both organizations' shared mission. This move not only signals Zus' commitment to furthering healthcare innovation but is also an important step in building towards a collaborative health data sharing ecosystem that will ultimately enhance patient care and outcomes.

"Healthcare data is like a conversation where everyone is earnestly reaching out and communicating to each other – but in totally different languages!" said Jonathan Bush, CEO & Founder of Zus. "That's why we're thrilled to be a part of the Civitas community. This organization and its members are working hard to translate, and we want to support that."

"Civitas Networks for Health is excited to have Zus join our national network," said Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas. "We are raising the voices of local health collaboratives and those providing critical services to support health transformation. From the secure exchange of life-saving data to the accountability of multi-stakeholder initiatives, our member organizations have built the most trusted, connected, and inventive programs to serve their communities. Zus' commitment to data interoperability fosters unparalleled collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem and aligns seamlessly with our organization's mission. Civitas looks forward to working with their team."

About Zus Health

Zus Health is a shared health data platform designed to accelerate healthcare data interoperability by providing easy-to-use patient data via API, a standalone app, embedded components, and direct EHR integrations. Founded in 2020 by Jonathan Bush, co-founder and former CEO of athenahealth, Zus collaborates with HIEs and other data networks to transform complex clinical history into accessible, user-friendly information at the point of care. Their networks provide access to data across 70K+ provider sites and 270M+ patients. Zus's mission is to catalyze healthcare's greatest innovators by maximizing the value of patient insights - so that they can build up, not around. To learn more, visit www.zushealth.com.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of over 165 member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Civitas educates, promotes, and influences both the private sector and policymakers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness of health care. The network supports local health innovators by amplifying their voices at the national level and increasing the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas.

