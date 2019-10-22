ZutaCore HyperCool²™ Provides Waterless Liquid Cooling Using 3M™ Novec™ Engineered Fluids to Partners Including Cupertino Electric

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore, a waterless, liquid cooling company unlocking the power of cooling in data centers, announced today that their HyperCool2™ system for direct contact evaporative cooling (DCEC), powered by 3M™ Novec™ 7000 Engineered Fluid, is being deployed by partners such as CEI Modular, a division of Cupertino Electric, Inc. A recognized leader in the liquid cooling revolution for data centers, 3M manufactures Novec fluids that are engineered to efficiently absorb heat generated by electronic components, reducing the need for electrically-driven cooling components.

The ZutaCore HyperCool2 system is designed to parallel cool all processors in a data center. Additionally, unlike water-based direct-to-chip solutions, where the risk of IT failure is possible due to leakages, the system leverages 3M Novec fluid which mitigates this issue via its non-conductive properties.

"3M Novec fluids for direct-to-chip cooling in data centers can help increase server performance while reducing overall energy consumption compared to incumbent cooling methods," said Nancy Chang, business development manager, Data Center Immersion Cooling, 3M. "We're excited to support ZutaCore in demonstrating how liquid cooling can help address today's computing density needs."

CEI Modular designs, integrates, deploys and commissions solutions with data center operators in mind and has added ZutaCore's liquid cooling solution to its portfolio of modular data center designs for large, demanding data center operators.

"To stay competitive, data center operators need strategies—like those from CEI Modular—that dramatically shrink the data center footprint, simplify design and streamline installation," said Bruce Baxter, senior vice president of operations, CEI Modular. "Our fully-engineered data center solutions cooled-by-ZutaCore and powered by 3M™ Novec™ Engineered Fluids offer an efficient, future-proof cooling solutions that densify computing in a safe and sustainable way."

"Our collaboration with 3M is rooted in common goals and a desire to meet customer needs and address their pain points," said Udi Paret, president, ZutaCore. "Leveraging Novec Fluids in ZutaCore's DCEC technology allows us to offer our customers a lower cost of ownership that is designed to reduce their footprint, allows for design flexibility and is good for the bottom line."

For more information about 3M immersion cooling for data centers please visit: http://www.3m.com/immersioncooling

About CEI Modular

CEI Modular, by Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI), is a division of the nationally-ranked electrical engineering and construction company that designs, integrates, deploys and commissions solutions with data center operators in mind. With solutions utilized by some of the largest operators in the industry—including search engine and social media companies, co-location providers and cloud service hosts—CEI Modular is a comprehensive modular and manufacturing partner. CEI Modular's proven, factory-built and tested data center infrastructure products bring deployments online faster, more reliably and with less risk than conventional methods. For information, visit https://www.cei.com/divisions/data-center.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a direct contact evaporative cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The waterless, two-phase, direct-on-chip, liquid cooling HyperCool2TM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels. The HyperCool2TM solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool2TM is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore's R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

