ZutaCore to Demo ZutaCore HyperCool2 with Intel Data Center Manager at Datacloud Global Congress

WHO: ZutaCore, a waterless, liquid cooing company unlocking the power of cooling in data centers, will display the HyperCool2TM direct-on-chip cooling system on a path towards the strategic integration of Intel® Data Center Manager (Intel® DCM) into ZutaCore's software-defined-cooling (SDC) platform. This combined solution increases SDC functionality by providing the opportunity to gain visibility into computing power assets to virtualize and optimize available resources. This addresses an increasing demand from data center operators for innovative opportunities to leverage software for resource optimization.

"By equipping ZutaCore's HyperCool2TM with the underlying Intel DCM functionality, we have taken software-defined-cooling to a new level," said Udi Paret, President, ZutaCore. "Now, data center operators will benefit not only from ZutaCore's complete hardware system, enhanced by SDC, for cooling assets virtualization, predictive operations and optimization, but they can trust that it is built on a leading industry platform from Intel."

"Intel DCM's integration into ZutaCore's software-defined-cooling platform helps data center operators monitor and manage the power consumption of their facilities," said Jeffrey Klaus, General Manager, Intel Data Center Management Solutions. "Ultimately, this will enable them to efficiently provision cooling resources and consume less power."

WHAT: At Datacloud Congress, ZutaCore and Intel will demonstrate the HyperCool2 direct-on-chip, waterless liquid cooling solution on a variety of Intel's CPUs, including Skylake, in multiple server configurations including OCP and Open19. The demonstration will include load testing and CPUs in turbo mode, monitored and displayed through Intel's DCM. In addition, Ofer Lior, regional business development manager, Data Center Software Solutions, Intel, will give a presentation entitled, "How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure" on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:50 p.m.

WHEN: June 4-6, 2019

WHERE: 16th Annual Datacloud Global Congress, The Grimaldi Forum, Monte Carlo, Monaco – Intel Data Center Manager Booth #61.

WHY: Intel Data Center Manager provides real-time power and thermal monitoring for servers, racks and groups of servers in the data center. In addition, ISVs and system integrators can integrate Intel DCM for health monitoring and utilization, increased rack density, high-value power management features, and more. ZutaCore's data center cooling platform enhanced with Intel DCM's suite of tools will help data center operators to virtualize cooling resources and provide them with the capability to optimize applications across their assets. Ultimately, it can enable predictive cooling schemes for maximum utilization of resources at the highest power efficiencies.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a waterless, two-phase change, liquid cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The HyperCool2TM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels. The HyperCool2TM solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool2TM is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore's R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

