ZutaCore to Present on Data Center Liquid Cooling Strategies at the 2023 Data Center Summit

ZutaCore

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-on-chip, waterless direct liquid cooling solutions, today announced that it will be participating on a panel to discuss the latest innovations in data center cooling at the upcoming Data Center Summit. ZutaCore has been leading the transformation to a zero emissions data industry with its HyperCool® technology that can triple processing capacity using 50% less energy and halving the space of conventional cooling systems. 

Title of Panel: Choosing the Right Data Center Cooling Strategy

When: November 1, 2023 at 1:00 – 2:00 pm EDT

ZutaCore Speaker: Udi Paret, Chief Business Officer (CBO)

About the Panel: Modern data centers looking to upgrade their cooling strategies today have a range of technology options at their disposal. The discussion will recognize how data center cooling upgrades can be accomplished in stages, as a process, depending on an individual data center's size and the size of its technology.

About ZutaCore:

 ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-on-chip, waterless, dielectric liquid cooling solution - can triple processing capacity using 50% less energy and halving the space of conventional cooling systems. This allows data center operators to significantly upgrade their existing infrastructure with little to no modifications to current real estate, power, or cooling systems, while leveraging unprecedented heat reuse capabilities. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

