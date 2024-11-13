ZutaCore Unveils Revolutionary Waterless AI Factory Design, Cooling Hundreds of Megawatts with Advanced Liquid Cooling at Supercomputing Conference (SC24)

First waterless cold plates for AMD Instinct™ MI300X

Booth demos include a live under-the-hood pool-boiling demonstration of NVIDIA GPUs

Debut of the first waterless liquid-cooled Dell XE9680 AI server utilizing ZutaCore's HyperCool two-phase, direct-to-chip technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced its participation at the Supercomputing Conference (SC24) where it will be highlighting a waterless AI factory design that eliminates the costly risk of water leakage or erosion and brings an unprecedented reduction in OPEX, power consumption and energy usage. The company's CTO My Truong will also give a deep dive into this new architecture in an SC24 Exhibitor Forum presentation titled "Liquid Cooling for Eco-Friendly AI Factories" on Thursday, November 21st 2:30 PM in room B206.

"Water is already a scarce resource across the world and a 100 megawatt AI factory is on track to use 1.1 million gallons of water every day," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "With this new 100 percent water-free AI factory design, we can enable a new class of AI factories where 100s of megawatts can be removed without a facility water loop. This system will not only be easy to operate and offer the most optimized PUE to date, but it will also provide a path to sustainable, cost-efficient, high-performing AI data centers for the future."

Come See ZutaCore in Booth #545

Below are just a few of the highlights from the ZutaCore SC24 booth #545.

Waterless AI Factory Architecture – ZutaCore and Munters have integrated their two platforms to provide a two-phase, waterless liquid cooling solution to sustainably cool AI factories faced with massive power densities driven by AI accelerators. Info here.

Advanced, waterless cold plates for the AMD Instinct™ MI300X, designed for managing next-generation AI workloads, essential for AI factories.

An under-the-hood NVIDIA GPU demo showing how HyperCool pool boiling works in real-time.

Live demo of the First Dell AI Server (XE9680 with NVIDIA H200 GPUs) being liquid-cooled by ZutaCore HyperCool ® .

. ZutaCore GB200 cold plates capable of cooling up to 2,800 watts (120kW of rack power.)

A Compal SD221-8A-L server retrofitted with HyperCool, setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high-performance data center solutions to address the evolving needs of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Live demos of AMD and Intel CPUs being liquid-cooled inside a Chatsworth Products rack.

Attendees at this year's SC24 event will have the unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge waterless liquid cooling technology firsthand. This innovative solution promises to revolutionize thermal management in computing systems, providing efficient cooling without the need for water. In addition to these exclusive demonstrations, visitors to the ZutaCore booth #545 will receive a unique SC24 exclusive t-shirt as a memento of their experience with this pioneering technology. Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of technological advancement and take home a piece of SC24 innovation.

About ZutaCore:

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-to-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. ZutaCore and HyperCool are registered trademarks of ZutaCore, Inc.

SOURCE ZutaCore