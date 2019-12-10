ZutaCore Wins 2019 DCD Global Mission Critical Tech Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore, a two-phase, waterless, liquid cooling company unlocking the power of cooling in data centers, has been selected as the winner in the DCD Global Awards in the Mission Critical Tech Innovation category for its Open19 Liquid Cooling with ZutaCore HyperCool2™ solution. ZutaCore was selected as the winning technology that, in the opinion of the judges, "makes the most positive difference to data center design, operation and management practices." CEO and Co-founder Erez Freibach and Vice President R&D Shahar Belkin attended the awards gala to accept this award on behalf of ZutaCore.

"DCD congratulates ZutaCore on winning the Mission Critical Tech Innovation category of the 2019 DCD>Awards. Entries in this category addressed the key challenges that innovation in this industry needs to help solve," said Nick Parfitt, Global Analyst, DCD. "The judges considered that the ZutaCore Entry, Open19 Liquid Cooling with ZutaCore HyperCool2, showed potential for disrupting current practices in cooling high density loads."

DCD leverages the global awards program to reflect and recognize the achievements of those who continue to ensure the data center sector moves forward and meets the ever-growing demands of the digitized world. For more than a decade DCD has shared the stories of innovation and cutting edge design, which are the hallmarks of this vitally important industry. With this award, they continue to showcase stories that epitomize the pioneering spirit and innovative thought behind the projects, people and teams that make this industry great. You can read more here: http://bit.ly/2Ptjflj.

"ZutaCore is honored to be recognized by the esteemed DCD Awards judging panel," said Erez Freibach, CEO, ZutaCore. "This award validates our strategy to offer data center operators an opportunity to elevate their mission critical technology portfolio by implementing a waterless liquid cooling platform that will meet and surpass today's demands. With our partners, ZutaCore is poised to disrupt the market by enabling the decision makers to overcome the limits that air and water solutions currently pose to high performance computing."

The DCD Global Awards celebrates global data center projects and the individuals behind them. The DCD expert team of independent judges evaluated more than 400 entries and finalized shortlists in 16 categories. The Open19 liquid cooling with ZutaCore HyperCool2 is a self-contained system that enables high computing densities and addresses server level hotspot and edge computing challenges as part of the Open19 platform. This entry was recognized as a cutting-edge technology solution in the world of critical power, cooling technology, monitoring and operational management systems. For more information, please visit:

The winners were announced at the 13th Annual DCD Awards Gala on December 5th, in London at the Royal Lancaster Hotel. Other finalists in this category included Compass Datacenters, Investec and Teraco. Last year's winner in this category was Microsoft, in collaboration with Eaton.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a waterless, two-phase change, liquid cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The HyperCool2TM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels. The HyperCool2TM solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool2TM is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore's R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

