ZutaCore's HyperCool® Achieves Certification for ASUS Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-on-chip, waterless direct liquid cooling solutions, today announces that its revolutionary HyperCool® technology is certified for ASUS high-performance servers. Data center operators can now deploy the combined solution of ZutaCore's HyperCool technology and ASUS servers, significantly upgrading their existing data centers without modifying current real estate, power, or cooling infrastructure while harnessing heat reuse capabilities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ZutaCore to bring direct-on-chip dielectric liquid cooling to our global customers. The HyperCool technology's certification for our high-performance servers is a game-changer," said Albert Cheng, EMEA Territory Project Manager Leader at ASUS. "The increasing demand for data centers to manage increasing quantities of data and servers are tasked with heavier workloads, necessitates the need for innovative direct liquid cooling solutions. With the waterless dielectric liquid cooling system from ZutaCore, we can push the performance boundaries of our servers while significantly enhancing heat reuse capabilities in data centers."

Dense clusters of CPUs and GPUs are the new norm in today's data centers, fueling demanding high-performance computing (HPC) applications like machine learning, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. By deploying ZutaCore on ASUS servers, data center operators can significantly reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) due to a remarkably low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.02. This outstanding efficiency optimizes energy consumption and contributes to a greener, more sustainable data center environment by minimizing emissions.

"We are extremely excited to welcome ASUS into our partner ecosystem. Their high-performance servers stand as a testament to their commitment to innovation and efficiency in the data center industry," said Ronen Heldman, Vice President, Business Development Taiwan at ZutaCore. "As we share a unified vision for zero-emission data centers, this collaboration will significantly accelerate our journey towards a sustainable and energy-efficient future. Together with ASUS, we are prepared to redefine the standards of data center cooling, paving the way for an era of unprecedented performance and environmental responsibility."

To obtain information about server availability in your region, please contact your local ASUS or ZutaCore partner. This revolutionary solution for high-performance computing, server densification, and data center sustainability can be seamlessly integrated into new servers or retrofitted onto existing ones. Facilitating a smooth transition empowers all data centers to eliminate CO 2 emissions by converting waste heat from computing into usable energy through direct-on-chip, waterless dielectric liquid cooling.

Come See us at SC23

Both ZutaCore and ASUS will be exhibiting at the upcoming Supercomputing (SC) 2023 Conference in Denver, Colorado. ZutaCore will be located at booth #2600 and ASUS can be found at booth #257.

About ZutaCore:

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest CPUs & GPUs of 1000 watts and higher. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-on-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands from today's HPC, AI and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

About ASUS:

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

SOURCE ZutaCore