zvoove expands its management board: As CEO, Oliver Muhr will accelerate successful growth even further

New CEO as next logical step in the expansion strategy – Focus on further growth and internationalization

WIETMARSCHEN-LOHNE, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The zvoove Group, Europe's leading software provider for the temporary staffing, facility management and event industries, is expanding its management team with Oliver Muhr as CEO. The 43-year-old has extensive experience in the software industry. He worked in the USA for around twelve years, including at SunGard, one of the world's largest software companies. Most recently, Oliver Muhr has earned an excellent reputation in the European B2B start-up scene by implementing growth strategies for high-growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and developing them into global category leaders in their respective markets.