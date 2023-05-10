ZwitterCo and Mott Corporation Enter into Exclusive Partnership to Deliver New Filtration and Nutrient Management Solutions

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZwitterCo , which develops membranes to treat the most challenging wastewaters, today announced a multi-year, exclusive partnership with Mott Corporation to deliver wastewater solutions for manure and food-waste digesters, as well as breweries and distilleries, in North America. The announcement follows Mott's acquisition of Digested Organics, ZwitterCo's North American channel partner since 2021.

ZwitterCo has solved a long-standing performance limitation for membranes, which are normally prone to rapid and irreversible clogging when filtering complex waste streams. Traditional membranes often require extensive cleaning and replacement when exposed to even low levels of fats, oils, and other organic compounds, while ZwitterCo's superfiltration membranes easily regenerate performance after processing saturated organic streams. Innovators in sectors like agriculture, food, landfills, and bioprocessing, use superfiltration to extract tough-to-treat compounds from their wastewater, making it affordable to reuse the water and recover nutrients and other valuable products.

"Anaerobic digesters are an important technology in combatting climate change, as they generate renewable natural gas and organic fertilizers from food and agricultural wastes. However, the wastewater from digesters, called digestate, can be expensive to dispose of and is challenging to treat," said Alex Rappaport, CEO of ZwitterCo. "We are excited to partner with the team at Mott, which has terrific expertise in delivering complex, customized solutions into highly technical industries. With the addition of Digested Organics, Mott now has the most innovative solution for digestate treatment, as shown in some of the biggest successes in the industry so far, like Brown County Organics, Bettencourt Dairy #6, BioTown Biogas, and more."

Mott Corporation is a global leader in filtration and flow control solutions, with over 60 years of demonstrated success in delivering best-in-class engineering and technical services for its customers. Mott is known for supporting mission-critical industries like aerospace, semiconductors, and healthcare. With the recent acquisition of Digested Organics, Mott is expanding its business by incorporating broader water and agricultural solutions into its clean energy portfolio.

"We have found ZwitterCo's membranes to offer a significant improvement relative to existing polymeric options on the market today. Integrating ZwitterCo's products into our turn-key filtration systems means Mott and our new team members at Digested Organics can offer a best-in-class solution for onsite wastewater treatment, water reuse, and co-product generation" said Pat Hill, VP & GM of Mott's North American Process Systems business.

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo's membranes solve the most complex separation challenges, providing industries with the tools for advanced wastewater treatment and water reuse. The company leverages the remarkable power of zwitterions to build membranes that are immune to irreversible fouling, enabling years of operating life in hard-to-treat streams that would ruin conventional membranes in hours. ZwitterCo's products are used in digestates, leachates, and various food & beverage wastewaters and the company has been recognized by the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation as a leader in clean water technologies. For more information, visit https://www.zwitterco.com/.

About Mott Corporation

Mott is a 100% employee-owned company, and it is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers, providing filtration and flow control solutions to cutting edge industries including semiconductor, clean energy, aerospace, and healthcare. Mott's engineered solutions help build and improve our technological world, with applications from satellites and cell phones to implantable medical devices and green hydrogen facilities. For more information, visit https://www.mottcorp.com/.

About Digested Organics

Digested Organics empowers businesses to Reclaim Waste™. We use cutting-edge filtration solutions to convert organic wastes, such as manure, digestate, food & beverage manufacturing wastes, and other high strength wastewaters, into clean water, concentrated co-products, and when possible, renewable energy. Through customized filtration solutions, we can create conventional products with less waste or new products made possible by unique membrane separations. For more information, visit www.digestedorganics.com .

Press:

Hannah Parsley

Marketing Communications Manager, ZwitterCo

[email protected]

SOURCE ZwitterCo