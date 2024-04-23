ZwitterCo Superfiltration Named as 2024 Bronze Edison Award Winner

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, celebrating 37 years of honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, announced that ZwitterCo superfiltration membranes were recognized as a Bronze Winner for innovation at the April 18th Awards Gala. Christy Harner, ZwitterCo Vice President of Marketing Communications, joined hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most recognized companies to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all the 2024 Edison Award winners.

Christy Harner, Vice President of Marketing Communications at ZwitterCo, accepts Bronze award at Edison Awards Gala.

"Our superfiltration membranes are helping customers reimagine the treatment of some of the world's most challenging wastewater, making safe discharge or reuse possible," stated Harner. "It was truly an honor to be recognized in a room full of global innovators such as JPL, SpaceX, and Naqi. For a young company like ours, being counted among these trailblazers who are shaping the future is incredibly thrilling," she added.

Winning an Edison Award is not only a testament to a company's dedication to innovation and business excellence but also a recognition of its potential to create a significant impact on the world. These renowned awards, named after the legendary Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), celebrate the forward-looking inventions and groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the future and improving the lives of millions. Edison revolutionized industries and left an indelible mark on the global landscape, making him a timeless symbol of creativity, determination, and forward-thinking vision.

"The judges were thrilled to honor superfiltration membranes for wastewater treatment as a groundbreaking category-changer this year, showcasing the power of innovation to improve our lives for the better," declared Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The 2024 winners were evaluated through a thorough judging process based on four essential criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact. A panel of leading business executives, past award winners, and esteemed professionals carefully assessed each product.

One of the evening's many highlights was the presentation of the Edison Achievement Award to Gwynne Shotwell the President & COO of SpaceX and Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of JPL NASA, who were both honored for their significant and lasting contribution to innovation in the aerospace industry throughout their career. The Edison Achievement Award serves as inspiration to future innovators and to the world at large.

The Edison Awards held April 17-19 in Fort Myers, FL, also featured many networking events, breakouts, and panels led by industry experts. The Innovators Showcase opened its doors to the public a day early, allowing attendees to engage firsthand with some of the groundbreaking innovations featured this year.

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo's membranes solve the most complex separation challenges, providing industries with the tools for advanced wastewater treatment and water reuse. The company leverages zwitterions' remarkable organic fouling-immune technology to build membranes that enable years of operating life in hard-to-treat streams that would ruin conventional membranes in hours. ZwitterCo's products are used in digestates, leachates, and various food & beverage wastewaters. The company has been recognized as Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year at the Global Water Summit and by the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation as a leader in clean water technologies. For more information, visit https://www.zwitterco.com/ .

About the Edison Awards™

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. For more information visit www.edisonawards.com.

Contact: Hannah Parsley

Phone: +1 805 679 0833

[email protected]

SOURCE ZwitterCo