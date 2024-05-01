ZWSOFT Showcased Advanced CAx Solutions for Sustainable Innovation at Hannover Messe 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 22 to 26, ZWSOFT, a leading provider of all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions, participated in Hannover Messe 2024, the world's leading industrial trade fair for industrial innovation and global industry trends. The company demonstrated its advanced CAx solutions through a series of dynamic live presentations and panel discussions.

Visitors at ZWSOFT's Booth in Hannover Messe 2024

Under this year's theme, "Energizing a Sustainable Industry," Hannover Messe 2024 drew over 130,000 visitors from 150 countries and featured 4,000 exhibitors. The event reinforced its role as a pivotal platform, bringing together the brightest minds in technology to shape a sustainable industrial future through crucial conversations and innovations.

During the exhibition, ZWSOFT unveiled its new mission "Empowering Sustainable Innovation with All-in-One CAD/CAE/CAM Solutions." This initiative aligns perfectly with the trend towards sustainable industrial development, demonstrating the company's commitment to fostering a responsible and sustainable industrial future with its CAx solutions. Highlighting this mission, ZWSOFT showcased products from clients like BiTECH Automotive and a powerful diesel engine, illustrating how its CAx solutions streamline complex workflows and promote sustainable practices.

Robust CAD Solutions for Designing Efficiently and Flexibly

At the exhibition, ZWSOFT unveiled new versions of its 2D CAD solutions, including ZWCAD 2025 and ZWCAD MFG 2025. These new versions are set to maximize design efficiency, inspire creativity, and optimize workflows with impressive new features and enhancements in software functionalities and user interface.

Furthermore, ZWSOFT offered an exclusive preview of ZWCAD Cloud, an innovative platform yet to be released internationally. This presentation highlighted ZWSOFT's dedication to extending the capabilities of its 2D CAD solutions to the cloud. "With ZWCAD Cloud, we're bringing a new dimension to CAD collaboration and accessibility," Dr. Cheng Huang, Head of Application Development at ZWSOFT, remarked during the presentation, emphasizing the strategic move to empower users with enhanced flexibility and real-time collaboration tools.

Integrated 3D CAD Solution to Boost Design Efficiency

At Hannover Messe 2024, ZWSOFT's integrated solution, ZW3D, attracted significant attention with its robust capabilities in CAD, CAE, and CAM. The team conducted a series of live presentations to showcase ZW3D's ability to improve design efficiency and handle complex design scenarios, featuring real-life case studies such as the design of large-scale marine diesel engines and injection molding machines.

ZWSOFT also took the stage to launch ZW3D 2025, which brings new features and enhancements designed to optimize the product development process further. "ZW3D 2025 is developed to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and facilitate full business process digitalization," introduced Jerry Feng, Head of ZW3D Product Management at ZWSOFT, underscoring the software's impact on efficient collaboration.

Leveraging the launch, ZWSOFT introduced AI-based productivity tools in ZW3D and hosted an engaging panel discussion on the impact of AI on engineering and design. Aryan Fallahi, the founder of Think-CAD and a panel speaker, shared, "AI in design technology enables designers and engineers to transition from concept to completion with an efficiency previously unimaginable." The AI innovations in ZW3D highlight ZWSOFT's commitment to enhancing design efficiency with cutting-edge technologies.

Advanced CAE Solutions to Reduce Time-to-Market

At the event, ZWSOFT also showcased its advanced CAE solutions, emphasizing the company's expertise in simulation and analysis. ZWSOFT offers advanced CAE solutions that address complex industrial challenges through sophisticated simulation capabilities, enhancing accuracy and reducing time-to-market for engineering projects.

ZWSOFT's R&D team delivered compelling presentations on the use cases of its CAE solution, ZWSim Structural. Additionally, Dr. Timothy Brauner from CHAM provided detailed insights into using PHOENICS for crucial studies in data center and electronics component cooling. These case studies demonstrated how simulation solutions are pivotal in cutting costs and accelerating time to production, allowing engineers to identify potential issues early and refine their designs.

As Hannover Messe 2024 concludes, ZWSOFT's suite of CAx solutions stands as a testament to its mission of empowering sustainable innovation. By harnessing advanced technologies and integrating AI across these platforms, ZWSOFT equips businesses with the essential tools to thrive in a dynamic market landscape, while also empowering them to achieve sustainable growth.

For more information on ZWSOFT's innovative solutions, please visit www.zwsoft.com.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

