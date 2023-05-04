Zylo Announces SaaSMe 2023, the Premiere SaaS Management Event Powered by Zylo

On May 16 and 17, the IT, SAM, Finance and Procurement community will gather to hear how leaders at Asurion, Salesforce, FIS, AbbVie, Adobe and more drive SaaS Management at scale

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced its SaaSMe 2023 conference , which will explore how modern IT, SAM, finance and procurement teams are optimally positioned to help their companies drive responsible business growth and accomplish more with less in a challenging economic environment. The conference, now in its third year, will take place on May 16 and 17, 2023.

Day one of the conference is open to all individuals who want to learn how to reduce waste, fuel efficiency and save money. Day two is exclusively for current customers and will be dedicated to diving deeper into the platform to derive even more value from Zylo.

"SaaS is the second largest operating expense for most organizations. Yet, most SaaS portfolios are plagued by massive amounts of waste," said Eric Christopher, CEO and co-founder of Zylo. "The current economic climate has made SaaS Management and this event more relevant than ever. We first envisioned SaaSMe as a way to gather the SaaS Management community and it has evolved into the only event where both finance and IT teams can access an unprecedented level of expertise to learn exactly how they can achieve greater efficiency, savings and innovation when they need it most."

SaaSMe 2023 will explore how teams can enable their organizations to drive optimization and realize savings while enabling innovation and fueling growth. Attendees will hear from keynote speakers Asurion CIO Casey Santos and Salesforce Chief Transformation Officer Sam Chung. The conference also includes a packed roster of SaaS Management experts from organizations like Clari, Curology, FIS, Intuit, Adobe, Marigold, Nintex, Redis and more.

SaaSMe sessions will cover a range of highly relevant topics such as:

The Role of IT and Finance in the Era of Responsible Business Growth

Unlocking Business Value with SaaS Optimization at Scale

Desperately Seeking SaaS Visibility: The Reality of Our SaaS Stack

Ask Me Anything: Q&A with the Architect of Adobe's Software Management Program

Why Now? How SaaS Management Became a Priority

Empowering the Future of Software

This year's SaaSMe is made possible in part thanks to our sponsors - SHI International , one of North America's largest IT solutions providers and SAP Concur, the world's leading brand for integrated travel, expense and invoice management solutions. To view the full agenda and register for this year's all-virtual conference, please visit reg.saasme.com .

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS while improving software adoption by employees and driving innovation.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $30 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS management platform delivers 100% visibility into your SaaS footprint to drive actionable insights and automated workflows. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of spend optimization services to drive greater cost savings while freeing up resources, implementing a proven best-in-class approach to manage SaaS negotiations from end to end.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com .

Contact:

Emylee Eyler

765-309-5833

[email protected]

SOURCE Zylo