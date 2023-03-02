Zylo Launches App Overview To Quickly Uncover Software Savings Opportunities

New feature helps users find savings and eliminate software waste quicker and more efficiently

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the enterprise leader in SaaS Management announces the launch of App Overview, the newest feature in its SaaS Management and Optimization platform. App Overview centralizes app spend, usage and adoption trends plus insights to drive action - all on one screen. IT, Finance and Procurement teams can comprehensively understand SaaS subscriptions' cost-effectiveness and make fast, data-driven budget and productivity-boosting decisions.

"The App Overview experience allows users to see the key data about their subscription in an easy-to-use, graphical format," said Brittney Linville, Senior Manager, Global Enterprise Procurement at Highspot. "It surfaces key metrics, like utilization and potential overlaps, to allow application owners and teams to make data-driven decisions quickly as it relates to potential cost savings or opportunities."

Recent data shows that 40% of SaaS licenses go unused during a given 30-day period, clearly demonstrating that organizations lack the time or resources to manage licenses — and who are wasting millions of dollars as a result. Many IT teams currently rely on inconsistent administration tools deep within each individual SaaS application, and lack a clear, comprehensive single source of truth of SaaS application spend and usage across all apps.

"Businesses don't have the luxury of wasting capital on unused SaaS applications in this economy, but many also lack the ability to make efficient and data-driven decisions about application value," said Ian Runyon, VP Product at Zylo. "We created App Overview as a one-stop shop for app-level insights to help businesses instantly identify the value of each application, connect those insights to automated workflows for license optimization, have complete line of sight into upcoming app renewals, and empower teams to identify and act on valuable cost savings."

App Overview eliminates the need for users to manually pull data or wait for responses. IT, Finance and Procurement teams can instantly identify underutilized licenses and redundant applications, remove waste and reduce spend. The all-new feature set empowers power users and app owners alike to:

Instantly visualize and report on year-over-year trends in spend, usage and adoption

Utilize trend insights to inform forecasting, planning and insight identification

Analyze user activity and track changes in adoption over time

Track utilization by comparing provisioned to used licenses

View adoption by department.

Compare behavioral data on users and teams

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS while improving software adoption by employees and driving innovation.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $30 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS management platform delivers 100% visibility into your SaaS footprint to drive actionable insights and automated workflows. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of spend optimization services to drive greater cost savings while freeing up resources, implementing a proven best-in-class approach to manage SaaS negotiations from end to end.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com .

