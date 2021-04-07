Zylo Launches License Optimization Workflows to Streamline License Rightsizing and Maximize SaaS Investments

INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, today announced License Optimization Workflows as the latest product feature, enabling customers to identify and reclaim underutilized licenses and maximize SaaS application investments. The new feature comes on the heels of the recently launched License Optimization Insights , demonstrating the company's continued commitment to leading the SaaS Management industry through technology innovation.

Zylo's 2020 SaaS Management Benchmark Report found 38% of SaaS licenses go unused, indicating enterprises are not getting the full value from their SaaS investments. Zylo's License Optimization Workflows allow customers to take action based on recommendations from License Optimization Insights in order to regain control of and fully maximize their SaaS investments. If a SaaS license is identified as underutilized or inactive, a License Optimization Workflow is initiated, allowing users to send a branded automated email to their teams to ask whether a license is needed. Zylo can automatically downgrade or deprovision those SaaS licenses based on insights gathered from the workflow.

"To respond to employee needs during the rapid transition to remote work in 2020, many organizations added a significant number of SaaS applications," said Tim Horoho, chief technology officer at Zylo. "However, the tremendous SaaS growth last year brought a new set of challenges, as organizations invested in SaaS with little oversight into what was being purchased and how it was being utilized -- leading to redundant applications and unnecessary spending. With product innovation at the forefront of our strategy, we're especially proud to launch Zylo's License Optimization Workflows as a necessary tool for clients to take full advantage of the information provided by License Optimization Insights."

Zylo, which manages more than $5B in SaaS spending, continues to provide businesses and enterprises the resources they need to get the most out of their growing SaaS portfolios. In addition to License Optimization Workflows, Zylo recently announced the addition of License Optimization Insights to its SaaS Management Platform, providing businesses with automated insights into their SaaS activity, helping better inform licensing decisions, including user adoption and usage. Through these two solutions, Zylo is helping companies realize the full potential of SaaS Management.

To learn more about Zylo, visit https://zylo.com/ .

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Bridget Devine

Walker Sands

[email protected]

312-235-4082

SOURCE Zylo

Related Links

https://zylo.com

