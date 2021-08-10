Zylo Launches Managed Services to Help Customers Establish Mature SaaS Management Practices

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo, the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, today announced the launch of its latest offering, Zylo Managed Services.

With Zylo Managed Services, organizations get access to expert consultants that can quickly establish best-in-class SaaS management processes to free up companies' IT and procurement resources. Zylo's consultants leverage the company's SaaS Management platform to build and maintain a system of record as well as negotiate SaaS agreements on behalf of customers.

"SaaS Management has emerged as a critical business need. Yet, most organizations don't have the resources or expertise to do it all," said Eric Christopher, co-founder and CEO of Zylo. "With our Managed Services offerings, we're leveraging our SaaS expertise to support customers in new ways, enabling them to get the most out of our technology and drive best-in-class SaaS Management and ROI within their organizations."

Zylo Managed Services are available through Zylo and a select group of consulting partners. Zylo offers two Managed Services packages:

Zylo SaaS Manager , which provides expert SaaS management consultants to build and maintain internal business processes and systems of record for companies' SaaS solutions.



, which provides expert SaaS management consultants to build and maintain internal business processes and systems of record for companies' SaaS solutions. Zylo SaaS Negotiator, which provides an expert SaaS Negotiator to fully outsource your SaaS contract and commercial negotiations.

Zylo first piloted these offerings with customers at the beginning of 2021 and has already gained a significant roster of customers reporting up to eight times return on investment from using the company's combined service and software offering.

"Zylo Managed Services allowed me to quickly stand up a mature SaaS management process, so we could reduce risk and increase savings, especially through their contract negotiation offering," said Greg Karp-Neufeld, Director of IT at Curology. "It more than recovered our costs for Zylo's platform and services in a matter of weeks."



To learn more about Zylo, visit https://zylo.com/.

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/.

