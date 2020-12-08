Zylo Research Finds SaaS Spend Increased 26% During the Early Months of the Pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, today released its annual SaaS Management Benchmarks research report, a comprehensive analysis of SaaS spending and management. The report examines data from more than $5B in SaaS spending and two billion user logins in more than one hundred companies ranging in size and industry.

The pandemic accelerated SaaS spending as organizations adopted software to mitigate the various challenges of a fully remote workforce. SaaS purchasing saw a 26% increase from February to April of 2020, the onset of the pandemic, compared to the year before. Data security SaaS spending spiked 132%, and web conferencing grew 22% from 2019. Other key findings from the report include:

IT controls just 42% of SaaS spend, with one in four employees expensing SaaS

On average, a company maintains 651 SaaS applications

A typical company will see at least 10 new applications enter its environment and four applications exit active use every 30 days

"While SaaS revenue currently accounts for just 40% of the overall enterprise software market, we expect cloud will become the majority of all software by 2025, indicating a massive growth opportunity," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners and creator of the Bessemer Forbes Cloud 100 and BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. "Data from Zylo's 2020 SaaS Management Benchmarks report indicates that the SaaS market may be growing even faster than initially predicted."

Gartner projects SaaS will garner $101 billion in revenue in 2020 and grow more than 16% in 2021, with a $117 billion estimated total revenue. Zylo's Benchmarks findings, which also point to rapid SaaS growth, indicate an increased need for better control over spend and management to scale with the rate of adoption.

"Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks, while simultaneously improving employee effectiveness by providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization," said Zylo Chief Marketing Officer Theresa ONeil. "As organizations adopt SaaS applications at an accelerating rate, having a comprehensive SaaS system of record will empower business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their investments."

On December 17, Byron Deeter and Zylo CMO Theresa ONeil will present a webinar on cloud trends and the benchmarks. To register, please visit zylo.com/benchmarks, where the full 2020 SaaS Management Benchmarks report is also available for download.

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/ .

