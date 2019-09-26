Zylo Secures $22.5 Million Series B led by Menlo Ventures, Matt Murphy Joining Board

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo, the leader in the emerging SaaS Management category, today announced the completion of a $22.5 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Menlo Ventures, with repeat investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, High Alpha, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and cloud leaders Salesforce Ventures and the Slack Fund. Since its founding in 2016, Zylo has raised more than $35 million.

Matt Murphy of Menlo Ventures will join Zylo's Board of Directors. Matt directly led investments in notable SaaS companies including AppDynamics, Carta, Harness, Scout, and Heap Analytics.

Zylo now manages over $10 billion in SaaS spend and nearly 1 billion employee SaaS-based interactions for customers that include Nike, Adobe, Slack, Autodesk, Zendesk and Atlassian. The firm recently released its State of Enterprise SaaS Management benchmarking report powered by its patent-pending SaaS Discovery Engine which has analyzed more than $133 billion in supplier transactions.

"We work with the largest companies in the world to solve a pressing challenge for CIOs: gaining the visibility and capabilities they need to professionally manage the proliferation of SaaS applications," said Zylo co-founder and CEO Eric Christopher. "Today, enterprises spend an average of $10,000 or more per employee on SaaS, making the stakes higher than ever for CIOs to optimize their investments and give employees tools that maximize productivity."

The latest round of funding enables Zylo to significantly grow its workforce across all areas of the business–including engineering and data science roles–and deliver on a bold product roadmap that will successively transform how SaaS is purchased, managed, and used by every employee in the enterprise.

"SaaS is undergoing a Cambrian like explosion in the number and types of applications and the buying decision has never been more distributed within organizations. Along with that proliferation comes the need for SaaS Management, a category that Zylo created and leads," said Matt Murphy, Partner Menlo Ventures. "We're thrilled to be backing the Zylo team on its mission to bring a new level of software management for SaaS that includes cost efficiency, security, and informed choice."

The largest independent enterprise SaaS management platform, Zylo transforms how businesses manage their SaaS application portfolios. By creating transparency around SaaS spend, license utilization, and user feedback, Zylo provides a centralized system of record that empowers business leaders to discover, manage, measure, and optimize their SaaS investments. Zylo was noted as a Rising Star in Forbes' 2018 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list for private cloud companies, and was recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

About Menlo Ventures

Menlo Ventures provides capital for multi-stage consumer, enterprise, and life sciences technology companies. Since 1976, the firm's market-driven analysis has led to the identification of opportunities and successful investments in innovative markets. Menlo's portfolio includes more than 70 public companies, and more than 100 mergers and acquisitions, with $5 billion under management.

