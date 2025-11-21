Zymo Research Advances Wastewater Surveillance as Sponsor of the Microbes in Wastewater Symposium 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corporation, a global leader in molecular biology and pathogen detection, is proud to sponsor the Microbes in Wastewater Symposium 2026, taking place January 15–16, 2026, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California. The annual event brings together leading researchers, government agencies, and industry partners to advance scientific understanding and collaboration in wastewater-based epidemiology and microbial surveillance.

Hosted by the Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation, Columbia University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Los Angeles County Sanitation District, and SCCWRP, the 2026 symposium will highlight cutting-edge molecular and next-generation sequencing technologies driving progress in pathogen and antimicrobial resistance monitoring. This year's keynote speakers include Dr. Bruce E. Rittmann, Professor of Environmental Engineering and Director of the Biodesign Swette Center for Environmental Biotechnology at Arizona State University and Dr. Joan B. Rose, Nowlin Chair in Water Research and Director of the Water Alliance at Michigan State University, both internationally recognized pioneers in environmental biotechnology and water research.

"Having served as a keynote speaker at last year's symposium, I'm excited to help organize the 2026 event and continue advancing this important field," said Dr. Kartik Chandran, Professor of Environmental Engineering at Columbia University. "The Microbes in Wastewater Symposium has quickly become a cornerstone for collaboration in wastewater microbiology, bringing together leading scientists, engineers, and public health professionals to share insights, strengthen AMR and pathogen surveillance, and shape the future of wastewater science."

"Zymo Research's partnership helps make this symposium possible" said Dr. Annabelle Damerum, Program Director at the Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation. "Their support allows us to convene a broad community of researchers and practitioners to advance wastewater microbiology, AMR monitoring, and next-generation sequencing surveillance approaches. Their ongoing commitment to developing high-quality molecular tools strengthens the impact of these discussions and accelerates progress in public health."

Zymo Research has been at the forefront of microbiome research for years, applying their expertise to wastewater analysis during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company, Zymo Research has consistently championed workflow standardization, a crucial step toward improving wastewater surveillance.

To support researchers, Zymo Research offers industry-leading solutions, including:

Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit: Extracts and purifies total DNA/RNA from large volume water samples, concentrating viruses and low-abundance targets while removing inhibitors, including from raw influent wastewater.

Extracts and purifies total DNA/RNA from large volume water samples, concentrating viruses and low-abundance targets while removing inhibitors, including from raw influent wastewater. Wastewater Sample Collection Bottle: Features a stabilization buffer that preserves sample integrity for up to 7 days at ambient temperatures, inactivating pathogens, and simplifying transportation and storage.

Attendees are invited to visit Zymo Research's booth to connect with experts and explore innovative solutions in pathogen detection, antimicrobial resistance surveillance, and microbiome analysis.

For registration details, visit www.wastewateramr.com or email [email protected].

About Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation

Aladdin Bioinformatics Foundation, founded in 2017, is a nonprofit organization specializing in bioinformatics research and solutions. The foundation provides innovative software, algorithms, and services to support research in genomics, metagenomics, and personalized medicine. Aladdin Bioinformatics drives breakthroughs by advancing computational tools to tackle complex biological problems and accelerate scientific discovery.

For more information, please visit https://aladdinbf.org.

About Zymo Research Corporation

Zymo Research, a private biotech company established in 1994 and headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global leader in innovative molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing reliable solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, NGS library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

Through scientific innovation, Zymo Research is committed to engineering sustainable biotech solutions that fundamentally change how life science research is conducted, as demonstrated by their ambient temperature sample collection and transportation DNA/RNA Shield system, which eliminate cold chain logistics completely, thus reducing waste and the environmental footprint.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com

