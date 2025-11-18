Zymo Research Announces Strategic Partnership with biomodal to Deliver Next-Gen Multiomic Insights

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research, a global leader in next-generation sequencing (NGS), has entered a strategic partnership with biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company. As part of biomodal's certified provider network, Zymo Research's NGS Services division is now authorized to deliver services using biomodal's duet multiomics solutions, enabling researchers to access comprehensive genetic and epigenetic insights from a single DNA sample.

Recognized worldwide as "The Epigenetics Company," Zymo Research continues to expand its industry-leading NGS Services portfolio and strengthen its leadership in epigenomics through collaborations like this one. Through its new NGS service powered by biomodal's technology, Zymo Research enables simultaneous analysis of 5hmC, 5mC, and genetic sequence from a single DNA library, advancing its mission to make complex science simple and uncovering critical insights into gene regulation.

"Our partnership with biomodal brings transformative multiomic insights into the hands of researchers and clinicians," said Dr. Keith Booher, Director of NGS Services, Zymo Research. "For the first time, scientists can analyze 5mC, 5hmC, and the four canonical bases from a single library prep. This represents a major technological innovation for epigenetics and biomedical research."

These services are compatible with a wide range of complex sample types and are fully supported by Zymo Research's end-to-end NGS services infrastructure, from extraction through sequencing and bioinformatics analysis. This partnership brings the scientific community a new level of access to the full 6-base genome, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of gene regulation, disease mechanisms, and cellular function.

"biomodal is proud to announce Zymo Research as a bCSP. By combining biomodal's advanced multiomic technology with Zymo Research's commitment to delivering exceptional data and support, we are creating new opportunities to accelerate breakthroughs in health and disease research," said Dr. Donna McDade Walker, VP of Product Management & Global Marketing at biomodal.

By integrating complementary strengths in chemistry, technology, and service infrastructure, Zymo Research and biomodal are redefining the landscape of molecular biology research and bringing the promise of multiomic science closer to real-world impact. This collaboration supports deeper, more informative studies across oncology, neurobiology, aging, and precision medicine, empowering the global scientific community with new ways to decode the complexity of life.

