ZymoChem Unveils World's First Scalable, 100% Bio-Based, and Biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymer: BAYSE™
Jul 09, 2024, 09:00 ET
Jul 09, 2024, 09:00 ET
Groundbreaking innovation is set to revolutionize the $145 billion global hygiene industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZymoChem, a leading biotech company dedicated to creating sustainable materials for everyday products, is proud to announce the launch of BAYSE™, the world's first scalable, 100% bio-based, and biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP). This groundbreaking innovation is set to revolutionize the $145 billion global hygiene industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future.
BAYSE™ is a drop-in replacement for traditional, fossil fuel-based SAPs, which are a key component in disposable, absorbent hygiene products such as infant diapers. Unlike petroleum-derived, polyacrylate counterparts, BAYSE™ is made from renewable resources, maintains a lower carbon footprint, and is readily biodegradable, addressing the environmental concerns associated with the 300,000 diapers that enter landfills or are incinerated every minute.
"At ZymoChem, we are committed to accelerating the transition to a real-zero economy by developing bio-based materials for everyday products," said Harshal Chokhawala, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of ZymoChem. "With BAYSE™, we are tackling one of the world's most wasteful items head-on, offering a sustainable solution that does not compromise on performance or affordability."
ZymoChem's proprietary technology platform enables the production of BAYSE™ at a cost which is competitive with traditional SAPs, ensuring that sustainability can be achieved without a premium. Intent on creating a positive environmental impact and inspiring change across sectors, ZymoChem's BAYSE™ boasts additional applications in industries such as agriculture, cosmetics, and water treatment. The creation of microplastics from fossil-based petroleum SAP has been a concern for those industries, which BAYSE™ addresses as a high-performance, microplastic-free alternative.
ZymoChem recently raised $21 million in Series A funding to accelerate the commercialization of BAYSE™. For more information about ZymoChem and BAYSE™, please visit www.zymochem.com.
About ZymoChem
ZymoChem is breakthrough science for a fossil-free future. Headquartered in San Leandro, CA with a satellite division in Burlington, VT, ZymoChem envisions a world in which the goods we depend on everyday are bio-manufactured from 100% renewable materials and designed for a sustainable economy. Through their multi-generational and multi-product patents, ZymoChem's proprietary Carbon Conserving (C2) microbes convert renewable feedstocks into bio-based materials without compromising price, performance, scale, or sustainability, while radically minimizing CO2 loss during the production phase. Learn more at www.zymochem.com.
PRESS CONTACT
Alexandra Tursi | [email protected] | 802.777.6737
SOURCE ZymoChem
Share this article