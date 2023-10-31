Zynex Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

News provided by

Zynex

31 Oct, 2023, 06:45 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced its Board of Directors (the "Board") has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.  As part of the process, the Board will evaluate, together with its advisors, a range of potential strategic alternatives which may include, any take private offers, a sale, merger or other business combination, a divestiture, a recapitalization, or other strategic transactions, or continuing to operate as a public, independent company. 

The Board has retained Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as its financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP as its legal advisor to assist with this review process. 

"With continued strong financial performance including, greater than 170% revenue growth over the last four years, increased profit margins and cash flow positive operations and a strong balance sheet, we believe we are in a strong financial and operating position, yet our stock continues to trade well below a comparable industry value," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO.  "The Board believes that it is in the interests of our stockholders to explore strategic alternatives.  Regardless of the outcome, the entire organization will remain committed to growing our business and improving the lives of our patients."

The Board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review, nor has it made any definitive decisions relating to potential strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, implied and express statements relating to Zynex conducting a  review of strategic alternatives; the strategic alternatives that may be available to Zynex or our ability to consummate any strategic alternative;  the impact on our business or stock price from our review of strategic alternatives; our results of operations and the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations; the timing and scope of a process to explore strategic alternatives; and other similar statements.

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "preliminary," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but are not limited to: volatility and uncertainty in the capital markets for medical technology companies; availability of suitable parties with which to conduct a potential strategic transactions; whether Zynex will be able to pursue a strategic transaction, or whether any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms; the structure and scope of the strategic alternative review process; whether the objectives of the strategic alternative review process will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction; the timing of any transaction and whether any transaction will be consummated at all; the risk that the strategic alternatives review and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Zynex to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk the strategic alternatives review could divert the attention and time of Zynex's management, the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the review; the risk of any litigation relating to the review; any unfavorable economic conditions could have an adverse effect on our business; our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Zynex's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Zynex explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+949 694 9594

 

SOURCE Zynex

Also from this source

Zynex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Zynex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for...
Zynex Recognized in Top 100 Healthcare Technologies Companies for Second Year in a Row

Zynex Recognized in Top 100 Healthcare Technologies Companies for Second Year in a Row

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.