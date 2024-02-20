Zynex Introduces New Products

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, introduced two new therapy products: the Zynex Pro Hybrid LSO and the Zynex DynaComp Cold Compression.

The Zynex Pro Hybrid LSO is a versatile 3-in-1 spinal orthosis featuring a modular design that adapts seamlessly to individual patient needs. Engineered for optimal comfort and support, this innovative orthosis facilitates a smooth transition from rehabilitation to recovery, allowing for single brace use throughout the entire process.

The Zynex DynaComp Cold Compression is a cutting-edge device that combines cold therapy and compression to accelerate recovery anytime, anywhere. Compact and portable, this innovative device offers on-the-go relief for muscle soreness, swelling, and inflammation, empowering individuals to recover faster and get back to their daily activities with ease.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new products to our customers," Thomas Sandgaard, Founder and CEO, comments. "They will allow our salespeople to compete effectively against other industry leaders in the cold compression and bracing markets. Additionally, they signify our concerted effort to diversify revenue streams, ensuring sustained growth and delivering greater value to our shareholders."

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

