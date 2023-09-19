Zynex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will present at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held September 26th-28th, 2023.

Zynex's presentation will be held in person and webcast live on September 26th at 1:35 PM ET at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Zynex Investor Presentation Webcast. Thomas Sandgaard, Founder and CEO, and Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 26th and 27th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the Cantor team at [email protected].

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

