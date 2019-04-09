Zynx Health and Health Quest to Host Webinar Highlighting the Benefits of Measuring Evidence-based Practices

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health™, market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996, today announced it is joining with Health Quest to present the webinar "Utilizing Evidence to Reduce Unwarranted Care Variation" on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET. The webinar will feature Health Quest's Interim CMIO and Physician Informatics Specialist, Dr. Kelly Philiba, who will share how her organization is using Zynx Health's new Lumynz analytics platform to quantify the return on investment (ROI) of evidence-based practices, reduce unwarranted care variation, and identify charge capture opportunities.

Health Quest is a family of nonprofit hospitals and healthcare providers in the Mid-Hudson Valley and Northwestern Connecticut. Its four award-winning hospitals – Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center, Sharon Hospital, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center – have nearly 700 beds combined, as well as deep roots in their respective communities and work collaboratively to deliver high-quality patient care.

In 2018 Health Quest identified a need to quantify its ROI in evidence-based interventions within clinical and financial contexts. Internal research showed that physician adoption of the enhanced content it was delivering through its electronic health record (EHR) system was lower than had been originally anticipated. The webinar will detail how Health Quest partnered with Zynx to identify issues and develop strategies to improve utilization rates.

The first part of the webinar will establish context by offering an overview of Lumynz, a novel platform which generates interactive, retrospective analysis of provider orders utilization against evidence-based interventions that are proven to enhance outcomes. Dr. Kelly Philiba will then describe how Health Quest is using Lumynz to ascertain accurate, quantified trending which reflects the impact of IT interventions on clinical and financial outcomes. She will also explain how Lumynz is able to perform these analytics in near-real-time via collaboration with Health Quest's EHR and data warehousing resource.

Through these analytics, Health Quest is quantifying and improving its optimization efforts by enabling executives to dynamically track and filter the results to pinpoint opportunities for improvement from more global and granular perspectives. Additionally, Lumynz is helping the organization understand why certain interventions were being employed, and highlighting areas of opportunity that empower Health Quest's drive toward innovation and excellence.

"One of the important keys to improving outcomes as the industry transitions to value-based care is eliminating unnecessary care variations," said Joy Schroeder, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Zynx Health. "Healthcare organizations have invested heavily in CPOE and clinical decision support systems to improve their standardization of care but have struggled to quantify the return on those costly investments. This webinar will demonstrate a real-life use case and show how Lumynz is delivering the missing insights that not only show Health Quest the value they have gained so far but also where they need to concentrate their efforts to gain even more in the future."

In addition to Dr. Philiba, webinar presenters will include Staci Porter, MSN, RN, Zynx Health's Senior Clinical Strategist.

