Zyphra and AMD Partner to Power Zyphra Cloud on AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs

Zyphra announced Zyphra Cloud, a full-stack AI platform on AMD powered by Tensorwave. The platform launches with Zyphra Inference, a serverless inference service for frontier open-weight models focused on long-horizon agentic workloads.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyphra today announced Zyphra Cloud, a full-stack AI platform that brings advanced innovations from Zyphra Research into production for developers, enterprises, and frontier AI hyperscalers. Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs on TensorWave's purpose-built infrastructure, Zyphra Cloud unifies model serving, agent infrastructure, and scalable compute into a single platform for building and deploying advanced AI systems.

Zyphra Cloud, a full stack AI platform powered by AMD for developers, enterprises and frontier AI hyperscalers.

Zyphra Cloud launches with Zyphra Inference, a serverless inference service providing access to frontier open-weight models including DeepSeek V3.2, Kimi K2.6, and GLM 5.1. Zyphra Inference combines custom kernels, novel long-context inference algorithms, and advanced parallelism schemes to deliver high-throughput, low-latency performance for production-grade long-horizon use cases such as agentic coding, deep research, and long-horizon workflow automation.

"Zyphra Cloud is the natural extension of our research. We've spent years building, optimizing, and validating AI systems on AMD infrastructure, and are now bringing that capability to market as a platform for developers and enterprises, starting with production-grade inference through Zyphra Inference," said Krithik Puthalath, Founder and CEO of Zyphra. "With Zyphra Cloud, teams can build and deploy advanced AI systems on AMD with the performance, efficiency, and scale required for real-world workloads."

"AMD delivers leadership solutions, in combination with open platforms and deep industry-wide collaborations, to power the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Negin Oliver, Corporate Vice President, Business Development for AI, AMD. "Zyphra Inference running on AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, on TensorWave compute infrastructure, demonstrates how optimized AI software combined with our accelerator architecture can deliver leading AI inference performance in production environments for the most demanding open-weight models available today."

"TensorWave exists to give AI-native companies like Zyphra the dedicated, high-performance AMD compute they need without compromise," said Jeff Tatarchuk, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of TensorWave. "Powering Zyphra Inference with our MI355X infrastructure is exactly the kind of partnership we built TensorWave for — enabling teams to ship production-ready AI on the latest AMD accelerators at scale."

Expanding the Platform

Zyphra Cloud is designed to expand beyond inference into a broader integrated platform. Upcoming capabilities include distributed post-training services such as reinforcement learning and fine-tuning, sandboxed agent and development environments powered by AMD EPYC™ CPUs, and access to dedicated GPU clusters and bare-metal infrastructure. Together, these components provide a unified environment for building, training, and deploying AI systems.

Availability

Zyphra Cloud is available today. For more information visit www.zyphra.com/cloud or to access Zyphra Cloud directly go to cloud.zyphra.com.

About Zyphra

Zyphra is an open superintelligence research and product company based in San Francisco, CA, on a mission to build human-aligned AI that helps individuals and organizations reach their fullest potential. For more information visit www.zyphra.com or contact [email protected].

About TensorWave

TensorWave is the AI and HPC cloud purpose-built for performance. Powered exclusively by AMD Instinct™ Series GPUs, TensorWave delivers high-bandwidth, memory-optimized infrastructure that scales with the most demanding AI workloads. Backed by AMD Ventures and Magnetar, TensorWave is among the first cloud providers to deploy AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs. For more information visit tensorwave.com.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor leader powering the products and services that help solve the world's most important challenges. For more information, visit www.amd.com.

Media Contact:

Paul White

Chief Business Officer

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www.zyphra.com

SOURCE Zyphra