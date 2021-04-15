Zywave Acquires Enquiron, A Trusted Provider Of Risk Management Solutions

MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance technology provider, Zywave, today announced the acquisition of Boston-based Enquiron, a leading provider of risk management and consultative business solutions. Combined with Zywave's existing portfolio of solutions, the acquisition reinforces Zywave's leadership position in these markets.

"We are incredibly impressed with Enquiron's combined data, service solutions and processes that result in proven return on investment, long-term relationships and continued growth," said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. "By joining our two companies together, we look forward to bringing even more resources, support and deep industry knowledge to our shared customers."

Founded in 1996, Enquiron serves more than 100 of the top P&C, healthcare and HCM organizations in the United States. Enquiron has revolutionized the way risk management services are delivered to and utilized by employer customers of the property and casualty insurance, healthcare and human capital management markets. For nearly 25 years, the company has delivered industry-leading solutions to the P&C insurance carrier marketplace.

Enquiron provides on-demand risk management solutions in the areas of human resources, healthcare, retirement, cyber and more. Enquiron has the unique capability to show risk management patterns and trends based on aggregate employer events and actions as they engage with the solutions. Greater employer engagement with the solutions leads to longer term relationships with market providers.

Zywave plans to align Enquiron's solutions and modern user experience within Zywave's product cloud portfolio. Zywave will leverage Enquiron's proprietary service offering to further enhance its existing market-leading customer experience and further expand upon its risk management solutions. Zywave's enhanced services will provide even more value to customers across markets. Over the next several months, Zywave and Enquiron leadership teams will work together on integration operations.

"With this new partnership, we are excited to grow Enquiron to the next level, while expanding the service capabilities and suite of products available to our customers," said Mike Naclerio, chief executive officer of Enquiron. "Aligning with a partner like Zywave that has extensive insurance industry experience to understand our customers' specific needs was of key importance. We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with their team and contribute to a market-leading solution set."

The Enquiron acquisition marks Zywave's fifth in less than two years, reinforcing Zywave's continued commitment to the insurance industry. In November 2020, Zywave announced the acquisition of both Advisen, the foremost provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market and ITC, a leading provider of marketing, rating, and management software and services for the insurance industry.

"Zywave remains committed to bringing industry's best technology to our partners, empowering them with the tools they need to grow their business," added Liu. "We will continue to invest in our existing products, while also enhancing our product portfolio with new acquisitions. At the same time, we are dedicated to providing technical support and consultative services to our partners to help them succeed."

For more information on Zywave, visit www.Zywave.com.

About Enquiron

Enquiron, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides risk management solutions to employers in all 50 states, across various industries, sectors and sizes. Since 1996, Enquiron has revolutionized the way that services impacting Human Resources, Employment, Healthcare, Retirement, Cyber Security and more are delivered to and utilized by employers. Enquiron is a trusted partner to organizations who need specific answers to specific questions. Additional information can be found at www.enquiron.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

