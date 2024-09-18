Zywave Names Software Industry Veterans Martin Simoncic as CEO and Chris Kasper as CFO

Simoncic and Kasper together bring over three decades of software-as-a-service ("SaaS") experience to help fuel Zywave's next stage of growth

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, Inc. ("Zywave" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS InsurTech solutions for sales management and client delivery enablement, today announced that Martin Simoncic has joined as Chief Executive Officer and Christian G. Kasper has joined as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Zywave is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora").

"We are fortunate to have experienced software executives such as Martin and Chris join Zywave as CEO and CFO, respectively, and we look forward to partnering with the Company's broader management team to accelerate the growth of the business organically and continue to propel Zywave's buy-and-build initiatives in the insurance technology industry," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Erik Hansen, Vice President, at Clearlake. "We believe that Martin and Chris' deep software industry and scale operating experience, combined with Clearlake's O.P.S.® operational improvement approach, will further support the Company in executing our strategic plan and providing innovative software solutions to our customers."

"Martin and Chris each have a track record of leading innovative SaaS companies, which is why we believe they are a natural fit to help Zywave achieve its potential," said Josh Klinefelter, Partner at Aurora. "We look forward to supporting Martin, Chris, the rest of the management team, and Zywave's many talented employees during the Company's next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Zywave, Simoncic served as the President of the B2B business of PROS Holdings, Inc. ("PROS"), a provider of AI-powered SaaS, configure, price, quote ("CPQ"), and revenue management solutions. During his time at PROS, he also held the roles of Chief Customer Officer and Vice President of Product Management. Previously, Simoncic was Vice President of Customer Success and Professional Services at Vertafore, a provider of insurance technology and distribution solutions.

"This is an exciting time to be at Zywave, and I'm honored to join the Company and lead the next chapter of its journey while building upon Zywave's track record of industry leadership," said Simoncic. "I am committed to furthering the Company's mission to serve our customers while continuing to foster the core values that we believe make Zywave a great place to work."

Kasper brings over three decades of financial and operational experience to Zywave, having previously served as CFO for six companies, including three cloud-based software companies. Kasper most recently was CFO of EnterpriseDB Corporation ("EnterpriseDB"), a software platform for managing database analytical and AI workloads. Prior to EnterpriseDB, he served as CFO of Reflexis Systems, Inc., a provider of real-time store operations solutions to enterprise customers in the banking, retail, and hospitality sectors.

"I am delighted to join the Zywave team and look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth," said Kasper. "Zywave's position today in the InsurTech market, the culture and caliber of its team, and the depth of its customer relationships give me confidence that the Company will continue to execute towards its long-term growth strategy."

About Zywave

Zywave powers the InsurTech industry and the modern insurance lifecycle while fostering connections between innovative agents and brokers, insurers, and MGAs. Zywave's customizable, all-in-one SaaS platform accelerates digitalization, distribution, and profitability to help insurance organizations meet their growth goals. More than 15,000 insurers, MGAs, agencies, and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to increase efficiency, make better informed business decisions, and fuel organic growth. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.®. The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $85 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

About Aurora

Aurora Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm seeks to invest in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics, and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

Media Contacts

For Zywave:

Amanda Flynn

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

For Clearlake:

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert

[email protected]

For Aurora:

Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Zywave