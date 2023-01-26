ZYWAVE NAMED AS FINALIST IN 2023 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

17th annual awards will be presented on March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech Zywave has been named a Finalist in two categories in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. The two categories Zywave are recognized for are 'Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service' and 'Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries.'

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"I'm incredibly proud of the massive transformation Zywave's customer support team has undergone over the past couple of years," said Heather Guntrum, Zywave's Chief Customer Officer. "Our adoption of best-in-class talent, technology, and process has resulted in best-in-class support and service for our customers, which is our ultimate goal. I want to congratulate and thank our hard-working support team for their commitment to continuous improvement and out-of-the-box thinking."

As part of a key initiative, Zywave has made significant technology investments over the past few years to support the shift from reactive to proactive support. Some of the technology advancements Zywave adopted include utilizing AI/NLP technology to provide smarter, more proactive and efficient service; launching a 24/7 self-service portal accessible directly from its cloud-based products; and automating its ticketing system to increase efficiency and productivity.

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts using technology, data and analytics to improve our customer support," said Zywave Vice President of Customer Support, Emre Tekoglu. "It is a true testament to the determination and dedication of our team, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve our customers to the best of our abilities. We will continue to strive for excellence in this area and provide the highest level of customer satisfaction."

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 400 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's Stevie Awards competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

"2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they've received from the Stevie judges," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

April Larsen

414.918.0547

[email protected]

SOURCE Zywave