Zywave Names New Senior Leadership Amid Rapid Growth

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, a leading insurance technology provider, today announced the addition of new senior leadership in its customer experience and marketing departments. Software and technology solutions expert Heather Guntrum has been named Zywave's Chief Customer Officer, B2B tech marketing executive Amanda Flynn, Vice President of Marketing, and Mikhail Palatnik, Vice President, Data Solutions & Product Management.

Optimizing Customer Experience

In her role, Guntrum is responsible for leading all post-sale operations, customer journey and support, enhancing the overall customer experience as Zywave continues its rapid growth in the insurance technology market.

"Zywave is committed to further enhancing our customers' experience, and given Heather's deep knowledge and insights within a variety of high-growth software and tech markets, she's the right choice for Zywave during this period of significant expansion," said Jason Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Zywave. "With her guidance, we look forward to the evolution of our customers' experience and delivering success as we continue to grow in new insurance segments and expand our international footprint."

Guntrum brings over 20 years leading customer experience, customer success and post-sales delivery functions for a variety of software companies, most recently serving as the Customer Success Officer at Alfresco, a leading enterprise open source provider. Her experience in scaling services and support delivery in global organizations makes her an ideal leader for Zywave's next phase of growth. Guntrum has also served as a key strategic leader in various acquisitions and mergers, which is one of the critical drivers of Zywave's expansion.

Scaling Marketing Strategy

As Zywave's customer base changes, its marketing strategy is also transforming to better align with the key segments the company serves, including insurance carriers, agencies and brokers in both employee benefits and property and casualty insurance. As the Vice president of Marketing, Flynn will play a vital role in the advancement of the marketing function and expansion of the company.

"Amanda comes to us from numerous, successful software companies where she worked as a marketing leader to both build out and scale the revenue functions," said Liu. "We're excited to see her apply her energy and marketing leadership experience to help grow our business in 2021 and beyond."

Prior to joining Zywave, Flynn served as Vice President of Marketing at BenchPrep, a cloud-based learning platform, where she led the marketing team, building out its demand generation function and increasing brand awareness and exposure with industry analysts and influencers.

Accelerating Product Innovation

In alignment with Zywave's business expansion, the product management and development teams are rapidly integrating acquired solutions, and pursuing an extensive product roadmap that builds upon existing momentum and product success with Zywave Cloud solutions. To help lead product innovation, Zywave has named Mikhail Palatnik Vice President of Data Solutions and Product Management. Palatnik will oversee multiple Zywave product lines, including the rapidly growing quoting and proposals offerings, and Zywave's unique data and analytics solutions and service offerings.

"We look forward to bringing to our team Mikhail's comprehensive experience working with both carriers and agencies in the property and casualty space," said Eric Rentsch, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Zywave. "With his guidance, Zywave will continue to expand and refine its software and data solutions, including our capabilities to leverage data science and AI to power differentiated user workflows, and deliver market-leading offerings to our customers."

With more than 20 years of experience in the P&C insurance space, prior to Zywave, Palatnik was Vice President of Product Management at CoreLogic, a global data, analytics and SaaS technology solutions provider to real estate, insurance, capital and public sector markets. He led the product management function for insurance business, overseeing a suite of over 100 products, serving more than 800 clients.

Between organic growth and with seven acquisitions in the last two years, Zywave now serves more than 15,000 insurance organizations globally. For the latest news from Zywave, including more about its recent acquisitions visit, zywave.com/about-us/news.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

