Zywave Announces 2024 Cyber Risk Award Winners

Top Honors included Joshua Motta of Coalition as Cyber Visionary, Marsh as Retail Broker, and CFC as Insurer

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, a leading insurtech provider, honored the cyber risk industry's best individuals and firms at the 11th annual Cyber Risk Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Nearly 10,000 cyber industry professionals cast their votes, and the winners were announced at a sold-out, black-tie gala dinner for 480 attendees. INSUREtrust, Arete, Pondurance, Lyra Recovery, Epiq, The Beckage Firm, and CFC sponsored the event. Additionally, 50 of the industry's top insurance and cybersecurity firms hosted tables in the room.

"We congratulate each winner as well as every nominee," said Jeff Cohen, Zywave senior vice president. "These awards, determined by a democratic 'People's Choice' voting process, reflect the respect and admiration that industry professionals have for the accomplishments of their colleagues. Special thanks to the thousands who voted as well as everyone who made this night of recognition a success."

Since 2013, these awards have recognized the people and companies at the forefront of the cyber risk industry's growth. Five individuals, including our inaugural Cyber Visionary Award, and 12 companies were recognized with awards bestowed during the evening.

The program featured presentations by such industry leaders as Alexandra Bretschneider, John Coletti, Jeremy Gittler, Shannon Groeber, Shiraz Saeed, and Tom Srail.

Below is the complete list of award winners:

Individuals

Cyber Visionary Award: Joshua Motta, Coalition

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – The Americas: Gwenn Cujdik, AXA XL

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – London/EMEA: Andrew Prendergast, CFC

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Actuary or Modeler: Dr. Stephan Brunner, Munich Re

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney: Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Mullen Coughlin

Companies

Cyber Safety & Loss Control Team of the Year: CFC

Cyber Claims Team (Insurer or MGA) of the Year: Tokio Marine HCC

Cyber Incident Response Team of the Year: S-RM

Cyber Newcomer of the Year: IronGate Cybersecurity

Cyber Law Firm of the Year: Mullen Coughlin

Cyber Technology Provider of the Year: CrowdStrike

Cyber Retail Broking Team of the Year: Marsh

Cyber Wholesale Broking Team of the Year: INSUREtrust

Cyber Reinsurance Broking Team of the Year: Guy Carpenter

Cyber MGA of the Year: Resilience

Cyber Insurer of the Year: CFC

Cyber Reinsurer of the Year: Munich Re

