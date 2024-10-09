DeepL is 2024's Most-Used Machine Translation Provider Worldwide among language service companies

Language AI tools are transforming the industry, boosting efficiency, cutting costs, and driving growth – with DeepL usage far outpacing Google, Microsoft and more

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, has been named the #1 most-used machine translation (MT) provider among global language service companies in a new 2024 ALC Industry Survey report by the Association of Language Companies (ALC) and Slator. The company's rise to market leadership, coupled with its exponential growth – DeepL now serves over 100,000 business and government customers worldwide – highlights the growing significance of AI-powered translation solutions in transforming industries, including language services, manufacturing, legal, healthcare and more.

"This exciting milestone highlights the accuracy and reliability of DeepL's specialized Language AI platform, which is trusted by businesses worldwide for critical translation projects. It also is a testament to our positive impact on their cost savings, efficiency, and growth," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "As AI in language services gains in popularity, we are honored to be the industry's preferred Language AI partner and are committed to providing industry-leading, cutting-edge, specialized tools for translation, AI-driven content creation, and more."

The new ALC report surveyed 127 language service companies (LSCs) from 28 countries*. The results underscore the expanding role of machine translation in the services offered by LSCS to key industries such as healthcare, law, and education.

Key findings of the report include:

- DeepL is the most-used machine translation provider among LSCs, with 82% of them using its technology in 2024, far surpassing companies including Google (46%), Microsoft (32%), and Amazon AWS (17%).

- DeepL's traction has grown significantly over the last 12 months, rising from third place in 2023 to the top provider in 2024.

- This growth aligns with an increasing focus on AI within the industry overall, with 75% of LSCs receiving proactive customer inquiries about AI in the last six months.

The ALC report also revealed that 40% of LSCs see offering additional AI services as crucial for maintaining competitiveness, with one in three planning to introduce new services over the next three years. Key drivers of this accelerated adoption include notable advancements in generative AI and LLM technology; increased executive-level prioritization of language services; growing customer demand; as well as cost, time, and productivity efficiencies.

"It's striking that a specialized language AI company like DeepL has overtaken tech giants like Google and AWS as the top machine translation provider among language service companies surveyed by Slator on behalf of the ALC. As AI adoption speeds up and language AI becomes a key value driver, this shift suggests that agile, focused companies can outpace larger competitors by delivering impact in critical areas," said Anna Wyndham, Head of Research, Slator

Since its inception in 2017, DeepL has become the Language AI provider of choice for businesses across multiple industries including language services, manufacturing, legal, retail, healthcare, technology, and professional services. The company's specialized Language AI platform has become a critical investment for global businesses today, addressing a variety of communication challenges ranging from internal communications to customer support and international market expansion. Unlike general-purpose AI systems, DeepL's cutting-edge translation and writing solutions rely on specialized AI models specifically tuned for language, resulting in more precise translations for a variety of use cases and a reduced risk of hallucinations and misinformation. In business translation and writing, accuracy is paramount, making specialized AI models the most reliable and preferred solution for language challenges.

DeepL's Language AI platform is also proven to drive significant cost savings and efficiencies. A 2024 Forrester study revealed that the use of DeepL delivered 345% ROI for global companies, reducing translation time by 90% and driving a 50% in workload reduction, underscoring, in our opinion, the power of its platform for businesses looking to grow their revenue and enter new markets faster and at scale.

Learn more about how DeepL and how it can transform your business here.



About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals in 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 900 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

*The 2024 report by the Association of Language Companies (ALC) and Slator is based on a survey of 127 language service companies from 28 countries, conducted between June 17 and July 29, 2024.

